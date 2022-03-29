 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU softball: Sooners run-rule Wichita State 10-1 behind Grace Lyons' 3 home runs

  • Updated
  • 0
Grace Lyons

Senior infielder Grace Lyons during the game against Baylor on March 27.

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

No. 1 Oklahoma (30-0, 3-0 Big 12) run-ruled Wichita State 10-1 (17-10) in five innings on Tuesday night. 

Freshman pitcher Jordy Bahl tallied 11 strikeouts and allowed only one run on one hit and two walks.

After falling behind 1-0 in the top of the first, the Sooners wasted no time erasing the deficit. Sophomore infielder Tiare Jennings smashed a leadoff home run into left field and senior infielder Grace Lyons knocked a homer to the same spot two at-bats later.   

OU blew the door open in the third inning, bringing across six more runs behind RBIs from Jennings, redshirt senior Jocelyn Alo and junior catcher Kinzie Hansen along with another home run from Lyons. 

In the fifth inning, Lyons bombed her third homer of the contest to complete OU’s run-rule victory. 

The Sooners will step back onto the diamond to take on Alabama-Birmingham at 6:30 p.m. on Friday in Norman.

Newsletters

Tags

Load comments