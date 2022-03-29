OU softball: Sooners run-rule Wichita State 10-1 behind Grace Lyons' 3 home runs

No. 1 Oklahoma (30-0, 3-0 Big 12) run-ruled Wichita State 10-1 (17-10) in five innings on Tuesday night.
Freshman pitcher Jordy Bahl tallied 11 strikeouts and allowed only one run on one hit and two walks.
After falling behind 1-0 in the top of the first, the Sooners wasted no time erasing the deficit. Sophomore infielder Tiare Jennings smashed a leadoff home run into left field and senior infielder Grace Lyons knocked a homer to the same spot two at-bats later.
OU blew the door open in the third inning, bringing across six more runs behind RBIs from Jennings, redshirt senior Jocelyn Alo and junior catcher Kinzie Hansen along with another home run from Lyons.
In the fifth inning, Lyons bombed her third homer of the contest to complete OU’s run-rule victory.
The Sooners will step back onto the diamond to take on Alabama-Birmingham at 6:30 p.m. on Friday in Norman.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.