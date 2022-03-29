OU basketball: Sooners guard Gabby Gregory enters transfer portal

Junior guard Gabby Gregory has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, she announced via Twitter on Tuesday.
thank you, oklahoma🤍 pic.twitter.com/BJ5lFQJbRc— gabby gregory (@_gabbygregory) March 29, 2022
Once a starter for OU, an undisclosed injury kept Gregory out for all of non-conference play. She made her season debut against Texas Tech on Jan. 2 before missing 13 days due to being in health and safety protocols.
Gregory averaged 7.9 minutes per game this season, playing 10 minutes or more just five times. She averaged 2.6 points and 1.3 rebounds per game, scoring 13 points against TCU on Feb. 23.
Gregory averaged 13.7 points and 4.4 rebounds in her first two seasons. She was a unanimous All-Big 12 Freshman team selection in the 2019-20 season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.