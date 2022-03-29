 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU basketball: Sooners guard Gabby Gregory enters transfer portal

  • Updated
  • 0
Gabby Gregory

Junior guard Gabby Gregory during the Sooners' game in the second round of the NCAA Tournament against Notre Dame on March 21.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Junior guard Gabby Gregory has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, she announced via Twitter on Tuesday.

Once a starter for OU, an undisclosed injury kept Gregory out for all of non-conference play. She made her season debut against Texas Tech on Jan. 2 before missing 13 days due to being in health and safety protocols. 

Gregory averaged 7.9 minutes per game this season, playing 10 minutes or more just five times. She averaged 2.6 points and 1.3 rebounds per game, scoring 13 points against TCU on Feb. 23. 

Gregory averaged 13.7 points and 4.4 rebounds in her first two seasons. She was a unanimous All-Big 12 Freshman team selection in the 2019-20 season.

Newsletters

Tags

Load comments