Campus Activities Council Speakers Bureau to host Noel Miller, VIP meet and greet

Comedian Noel Miller will speak on campus next week at an event hosted by the Campus Activities Council Speakers Bureau.
“A Night with Noel Miller” will take place at the Reynolds Performing Arts Center in Holmberg Hall Thursday, March 31. Doors will open at 7 p.m., and the event will start at 8 p.m.
The CAC Speakers Bureau is also holding a VIP meet and greet with Miller where five winners from their social media contest will have a conversation and photo with the speaker after the event. More information about the event and the contest can be found on the CAC Speakers Bureau’s Instagram page.
CAC Speakers Bureau Chair Sophie Guess said the committee chooses speakers who bring inclusive and entertaining content to the OU community. After the committee deliberates over each potential speaker, they release a top five list to the entire student body, booking the most voted for option. Miller was the top choice after the committee surveyed the student body, and Guess said he is a great choice after hosting three events on Zoom last year.
“Miller was chosen for his hilarity and entertainment as we transition into more in-person events,” Guess said. “This event will be a moderated conversation with questions submitted by OU students.”
Noel Miller is a stand up comedian, YouTuber, filmmaker and one half of the comedy duo “Tiny Meat Gang.” Alongside fellow content creator Cody Ko, the duo hosts a podcast and records music.
Miller first rose to fame on Vine after joining the app in 2014, gaining popularity for viral videos — most notably “it’s ya boy, skinny penis.” One year after joining Vine, Miller created his Youtube channel and has amassed over 2.6 million subscribers. Miller also released an EP in October 2017 with Ko and launched their podcast the same month.
Miller serves as the creative mind behind Tiny Meat Gang’s music videos including "Walk Man," which has raked in over 21 million views. He made his short film debut in 2019 when he wrote and directed the experimental dark comedy "Suki."
On his own channel, Miller has several ongoing series like “Weird DMs” where he provides commentary on anecdotes his fans send him more recently, he has introduced “Hot Laps - The Fastest Talkshow in the World” where he interviews guests while speeding around a track in a desk modified to be a vehicle.
Miller is currently on his “My Darkest Hour” comedy tour, and although he won’t be performing any stand up, Guess is certain the event will still be a treat.
“He will not be performing,” Guess said, “but his answers are sure to be just as interesting and entertaining for the audience.”
Guess said the Speakers Bureau is planning to expand the scope of their outreach after exploring different ways to host events over Zoom and as they continue to move back to in-person events.
“The pandemic created an opportunity to develop different ways to host events,” Guess said. “Although they were incredibly successful and a great learning experience, we are grateful to transition back in-person this year. Speakers Bureau is all about creating unique student experiences and the best way to meet that mission is by having students in community and in person.”
As part of maintaining a safe environment for all, the Speakers Bureau requested that everyone wear a mask to upcoming events to allow any at-risk people the same opportunities to attend.
