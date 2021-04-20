LIVE UPDATES: Norman City Council meets to discuss 2021, 2022 budget

8:27 p.m.
The Norman City Council began its discussion on the final motion to ratify or reject the decrease of $330,000 in police department general fund salaries and benefits to be held in the General Fund Reserve Balance for community outreach and programs.
Ward 4 resident Jake Allen said there are too many issues that can't be solved with a gun and handcuffs. He said community members shared their experiences and stated why they want to shift funding in the community because police officers are "expected to do too much."
"I think we need to change, and shifting funding is a start, but I would also like to support implementing participatory budgeting in the coming years," Allen said.
Ward 4 resident Emily Wilkerson said, "the only time people call the police is when there is a situation they cannot handle." She said she feels the reason this meeting was held was because the council planned "to vote exactly as they would before."
"I think the main reason this meant was held tonight, and not later, was because you have two council members here in ward 3 or 5 where there's new councilmen who were supposed to be coming in, and they would have probably voted differently than what's going to be voted on tonight," Wilkerson said.
Bierman said she noticed concerns from public comments that the council's "minds were made up" on this agenda. She said this is not true, as residents' comments can make a difference.
"You can make a difference in how a council member feels about something or a perspective that they hadn't considered," Bierman said. "It might cause them to make an amendment ... So, keep reaching out. Just because you don't get the answer that you want, doesn't mean that we're not listening, and it doesn't mean that your feedback doesn't have an impact now, or wouldn't in the future."
Clark encouraged the city to hold the council accountable as they implement programs. She said the city looks forward to spending the money immediately.
The council voted to ratify the amendment with a vote of six to two, with Foreman and Peacock voting in opposition.
7:27 p.m.
The Norman City Council began discussing a motion to ratify or reject the decrease of $235,000 in police department general fund salaries and benefits to provide for the implementation of an internal auditor program.
Ward 3 resident and Norman FOP President Robert Wasoski said "one issue every Norman citizen can agree on is that everyone wants to feel safe and secure in their community." He said he heard people speak during the June 16 meeting, and they were concerned about mental health issues.
Wasoski said he has seen the number of these calls grow considerably and, as an officer who has served Norman for 29 years, he and his fellow officers are not best-equipped to deal with those calls. He said, however, this item is focused on target salaries and benefits, and he feels staffing and community outreach can work hand in hand.
Lynn spoke again and said he is disappointed by the council's previous vote and how officers have been "villainized." He said he looks forward to taking his seat on the council in July, ending his comment with "scoreboard."
Norman resident Michael Graff said he wanted to remind residents that "this is not a budget cut," but it is "a lack of increase." He said this is a chance for the police to show they can adapt to changing environments, roles and financial requirements.
"I really want you to vote to ratify the remaining two amendments, and I want you to consider carefully if you're voting on what is right or voting on what is white," Graff said.
Another Norman resident said council members should "hold their heads up high with pride for making a risky decision back in June." He said he understands there is a need for public safety in town but that one way they can achieve it is by investing in Normanites.
"If you wish to make Norman safer, you have to make sure that our families and our neighbors are able to weather, whatever comes our way, whether that be physical storms or economic recessions or pandemics," he said. "Unless we work to strengthen our community and actually fight poverty and uplift people in Norman, it won't matter how many cops you have ... This is our opportunity, as a community now, to invest in our people. Not just in equipment, not just in basic training, but actually taking care of people."
Holman addressed the auditor position by saying the council has discussed hiring someone to examine budgets and expenditures while helping advise the council on budgetary decisions.
"I think, based on several years of discussion, that a position like this will pay for itself and help save the city money in a lot of different ways," Holman said. "I do want to make sure that people were clear about the history of the auditor position."
Nash asked City Manager Darrel Pyle how long it would take to hire an auditor.
Pyle said, depending on where a "good, qualified applicant pool comes from," it is possible to start searching for applicants next week, and the council could hire someone before the end of this fiscal year.
The council voted to ratify the amendment with a vote of five to three, with Foreman, Peacock and Clark voting in opposition.
6:14 p.m.
The Norman City Council started discussing a motion to ratify or reject the decrease of $300,000 in the Norman Police Department patrol, and an increase of $300,000 to be used for community outreach and programs.
Stephen Ellis, an associate professor of philosophy, was the first to speak in favor of this amendment. He said this amendment transfers money to areas he believes would "really help public safety and Norman."
"Community outreach and programs are necessary in order to resolve problems like the Marconia Kessee case problems ... where it was clear the Norman Police weren't really ready to handle those sort of issues. It's a relatively small amount of money when you actually look back at the way in which Norman policing numbers have gone.
Resident Sarah Walker spoke on her experience as a census enumerator where she was walking around neighborhoods in ward two, four and seven to speak with community members. She said, one day, she witnessed an incident that "still haunts her to this day."
"One day, I witnessed an incident ... I think sums up very well the heart of the church tonight speaking on this specific amendment," Walker said. "A young girl, maybe 10 years old, was out in her front yard having an argument with her grandmother to NPD officers, and vehicles were on the scene. She was yelling, and crying and jumping up and down, very upset ... In that moment, one of the officers forced her to the ground on the concrete driveway and put her in handcuffs. She was barefoot and wearing pajamas ... So, I guess this is what mental health transport currently looks like in Norman. We would like to be different."
Ward 1 Councilmember-elect Brandi Studley read a letter she wrote to council members and Mayor Breea Clark as "a concerned citizen."
"If you change your mind now, you're telling every person who spoke that night that their experiences are invalid," Studley said. "Just because you have never had those experiences doesn't mean they aren't happening, and that it doesn't need to change. But, on the contrary, as now you are aware of these issues, you need to fix them."
Former Ward 3 Councilmember Robert Castleberry was the first to speak against this item, as he encouraged current council members to reject the next three motions addressing the Norman Police Department budget.
"It's just time that each of these motions are about funding and have nothing to do with police policy or police reform at this point in the year, with only two months left," Castleberry said. "If you did ratify any of the next three motions, the money wouldn't be unspent."
Castleberry said he supports the internal auditor position approved in the 2021 FYE budget, but he sees this as an opportunity to reject and reinvest.
Ward 4 resident Elaine Wilkinson said the council was "caught up in the climate that was going on" and "the national rhetoric," which she thinks "unduly influenced some of the more radical members at the time." Wilkinson said she spoke with a Norman Police officer following the June 16 vote, asking them if they could work with the new budget.
"He said he did not believe that they are receiving too much funding," Wilkinson said. "The funding requested through the budget is what is needed to serve the residents of Norman ... We need adequate funding and support from our city council who are open to dialogue and change."
Ward 3 Councilmember-elect Kelly Lynn said this is an opportunity for a do-over where the council could "unpour the gasoline on the fire in the divide that has been caused in this city."
"We have made national news so many times for all the wrong reasons, (and) this could be an opportunity to fix this," Lynn said. "It is in your hands. What do you want your legacy to be going out the door ... You want it to be that you just threw more gasoline on the fire, or do you want to calm the waters."
Council members then responded to the public comments.
Ward 6 Councilmember Elizabeth Foreman said although the June 16 budget decision predates her time on council, she has received handwritten letters mailed to her door saying "people hope I get raped" and threats to her life and family.
Foreman said she has been clear she disagrees with "the intentions of what some council members had," and she sees this as a chance to adapt policies and practice. She said she will vote no on tonight's item and, as the discussion begins on the FYE 2022 budget, the council needs a plan to keep this discussion going.
"I don't understand why we, as a community, are having a hard time getting on the same page together with this concept. They do not have to be mutually exclusive," Foreman said. "People want council to either be pro-police or anti-police, and I don't have to take sides. I can hear both sides ... I think it would be most appropriate for Norman to say 'you know what, we hear this conversation, and we're going to respond ... so no one has to be afraid to be in the presence of law enforcement here."
Ward 8 Councilmember Matt Peacock said this issue also predates his time on council, but he was "without a doubt impacted by all of the emotion that was delivered on the podium last year." He said he sympathizes with all of the trauma expressed, but he also thinks "good policy is rarely made on the fly."
"I firmly believe that if we want true systemic change at any level of government that we all have to come to the table and have those conversations in good faith, especially with those who disagree with (it)," Peacock said. "It's no secret that this issue has created a massive divide in our community ... This is going to take all of us finding common ground and acknowledging that we can do better than the status quo. I look forward to that constructive dialogue."
Ward 5 Councilmember Michael Nash said he thinks the city needs to rely on "resident expert" NPD Chief Kevin Foster in addressing the issue of crime in the community. He said he feels the city needs to focus more intently on training the officers they have instead of seeking more.
"We're charged with being good stewards of people's money and representing all the people in its distribution," Nash said. "Officers are out there every day, rain, shine, snow and ice, doing their job as well as they can, despite the circumstance ... Our officers need significant raises, and ... I see the crisis intervention team as a means of achieving that higher quality over quantity.
Ward 7 Councilmember Stephen Holman said people have asked, over the past year, why the meeting went so late into the night. He said the council had a multitude of people participate in the meeting, requiring the council to compromise and propose amendments.
"There were people that were sitting at home, watching on TV, who threw on clothes and drove down to city hall and got in line and got up and spoke," Holman said "because they found the discussion pertinent and important to them ... we let everybody talk until the last person was done. That was it. And then we all had to think about it and make decisions, and several of us that night talked about the process."
Ward 1 Kate Bierman said she will represent her constituents with a vote in favor of these amendments. She said she won't be as deeply involved in the next budget discussion as she would like, but she hopes the council will continue to fund community programs into the upcoming fiscal years.
"I really do caution the whole idea of 'you have to have a detailed plan before you can come up with a program because, for people in this community who spoke last June, they feel their lives are at stake," Bierman said. "They don't know that they have the luxury of waiting, because failing to turn your traffic signal on fast enough, or having an air freshener in your rearview mirror, or having an expired tag or a tail light that's out, or windows that are tinted too dark might be an incredibly tragic situation."
Ward 3 Councilmember Alison Petrone said the council is not a high-paying career meant to cater to personal agendas. Rather, it is "supposed to be about everyday folks." She said there came a moment in time where people had to throw themselves at the mercy of the dais and beg them for change in the community.
"From where I was sitting, it was new information for me, as much as I might try to be empathetic and arm myself with information about what it's like to live in someone else's experience," Petrone said. "Those testimonies, they change you. And, if they don't, I would say that you need to look deep within yourself because (if you) look at this dais, we don't live this experience."
Ward 4 Councilmember Lee Hall said it is the council's role to listen to neighbors and give them a voice to come and speak about their concerns. She said Norman is a diverse community filled with passionate voices, and she wants the community to know the city has heard those voices.
"I truly believe it's possible to support public safety, which is a core function of our community, and to recognize the positive contributions of the Norman Police Department and all the dedicated men and women who work there while also recognizing that there's clearly a need to consider the models and programs to address the multiple issues that we've already talked about tonight," Hall said.
Clark said if the council invests in addressing the root causes of mental health issues, the city might improve the department's job and make it easier for them. She said she intends to support this amendment.
The council voted to ratify the amendment with a vote of six to two, with Foreman and Peacock voting in opposition.
5:50 p.m.
The Norman City Council opened the floor to public comment on a motion to ratify or reject the reduction of projected sales tax revenue in the general fund by $1,007,474, $309,814 in the Public Safety Sales Tax Fund (PSST) and $304,064 in the Capital Improvement Projects Fund. The motion also included an offsetting increase to the general fund transfer to the Public Safety Sales Tax Fund.
OU economics professor Cynthia Rogers clarified that this item adjusted sales tax revenue projections by about $304,000 and, to keep the PSST, the general fund subsidy was increased by about $300,000. She said this increased the amount by which the general fund subsidizes the PSST, which funds Norman's school resource officer program.
"I urge the city to get to the bottom of these racial radicalized incident rates before funding this program further," Rogers said.
Ward 7 Councilmember Stephen Holman clarified with city Director of Finance Anthony Francisco that the city subsidized the PSST by over a million dollars from the city's general fund to make sure it did not go into the negative.
"The city council, last June, did make the decision to subsidize that fund to keep those voter promises kept," Holman said. "Those are things I just want to clarify."
The amendment was approved unanimously.
Original Post:
The Norman City Council is meeting to ratify or reject the June 16, 2020 adoption of the FYE 2021 budget and discuss the proposed FYE 2022 budget during its 5 p.m. special session.
Tonight’s agenda was prompted by a recent Oklahoma Supreme Court ruling, stating the Norman City Council violated the Oklahoma Open Meeting Act when members voted to cut $865,000 from a proposed increase to the NPD budget. The 5 p.m. special session will allow members to reconsider items and amendments from the 2021 fiscal year and begin discussing the 2022 fiscal year budget.
Less than an hour before the June 16, 2020 meeting, former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of murdering George Floyd. Over the summer, the killings of Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and Floyd sparked protests nationwide, including in Norman and Oklahoma City.
Conversations on "defunding the police" became a national conversation localized in Norman, resulting in division that brought Norman into a national spotlight as community members discussed the role of policing in their town. Close to a year after the original vote was cast, council members will revisit the conversation with permitted public comment.
