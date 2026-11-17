Norman City Council discussed proposed rate increases for municipal wastewater and solid waste services during its study session Tuesday night.
Todd Cristiano, a vice president of the consulting firm Raftelis, suggested an 11.2% increase in overall wastewater bills for Norman residents. Wastewater rates have remained unchanged since 2013, according to Mayor Stephen Tyler Holman.
Under this plan, the city would raise the volume rate, or the amount charged per gallon entering the system, by 15.2%. Residents currently pay $2.70 per 1000 gallons of wastewater; this would increase to $3.11 per 1000 gallons under the proposal. Norman Utilities Authority would also raise the base rate by $0.75, while leaving maintenance and capital improvement fees unchanged.
The city’s wastewater 10-year capital plan calls for $69.2 million in spending, funding a water reclamation facility and pump stations. Rate revenues are expected to cover 40% of these costs, should the rate increase pass.
Cristiano also suggested a 16.5% increase in overall solid waste fees, citing rising operational expenses. Among the highest costs is regularly replacing garbage trucks, which have doubled in price over the last 8 years, according to City Manager Darrel Pyle.
Additionally, council discussed increasing connection fees for developers linking new buildings to municipal utility systems. For homes with 3/4-inch meters, developers would now be charged $870 to add them to existing utility systems, an increase of $595. Of the 43,000 meters served by the NUA, 39,000 use 3/4-inch meters.
Norman residents must approve any proposed rate changes before they can take effect. Officials expect the rate change to be on the April 6, 2027 ballot.
This story was edited by Spencer Windholz