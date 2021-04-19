Norman City Council to meet for special session regarding budget after city violated Open Meeting Act

The Norman City Council will meet to ratify or reject the June 16, 2020 adoption of the FYE 2021 budget and discuss the proposed FYE 2022 budget during a 5 p.m. special session April 20.
This consideration follows a recent Oklahoma Supreme Court ruling stating the Norman City Council violated the state Open Meeting Act when members voted to cut $865,000 from a proposed increase to the NPD budget.
The cut was first revisited in December 2020, when County Associate Judge Thomas K. Baldwin ruled the council violated the act because the notice release before the meeting was “deceptively worded” and “materially obscured” the meeting’s purpose. The city appealed to the State Supreme Court, which sided with Baldwin’s ruling.
The council will revote on the budget Tuesday to consider items and amendments from the 2021 fiscal year, including the $865,000 decrease in the proposed NPD budget, a $55,072 increase in the Community Development Block Grant Fund for homeless services and a $5.1 million federal transit grant through the CARES Act, according to the special session agenda.
The Norman Collective for Racial Justice forwarded an email to the Daily that was sent to the Norman City Council and Mayor Breea Clark.
In the email, the collective wrote “the mandate of NPD has been too broad, and this has been harmful to our community and draining to our city’s budget.” They wrote they will remain “unwavering in their demands” to “divest from the violence of policing and invest in things that actually create safety for all residents.”
The collective’s original demands were to defund and demilitarize NPD, encourage transparency and accountability, secure justice for Marconia Kessee and all victims of NPD and end school resource officer programs in Norman Public Schools. Their members support investment in mental health crisis response teams like the Crisis Assistance Helping Out On The Streets program in Eugene, Oregon.
“The police do not have the tools to address every social problem, and it is not fiscally or morally responsible to ask them to intervene in problems they are not equipped to solve,” the collective wrote. “A better investment would be to call on the right professionals to intervene, and to change the cultural beliefs and social conditions that create violence.”
As the council discusses the 2022 FYE budget, NC4RJ encouraged them to consider including participatory budgeting sessions, allowing community members to engage in dialogue with elected officials on “what services the municipal budget should prioritize.”
“The many hours of testimony given at the June 9th and June 16th meetings last year are evidence that many people in our community who have not been included in budget conversations in the past want to have a say in how our city money is spent,” the collective wrote. “While we understand that the new rules on public comments are intended to limit the strain on city staff and to prevent the meeting from running late into the night, it also must be acknowledged that these new rules create a significant barrier to access for many in our community.”
Residents can submit a request on the city’s website to speak during this special session.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.