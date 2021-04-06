Kelly Lynn wins Ward 3 Norman City Council seat, becomes second Unite Norman candidate to win election

Unite Norman-backed candidate Kelly Lynn won the Norman City Council Ward 3 election Tuesday night, becoming the second candidate endorsed by the organization to earn a city council seat.
Lynn received 52.39 percent of votes cast, with Petrone attracting 47.61 percent of voters, according to unofficial online results from the Oklahoma State Election Board. In the Feb. 9 election, Lynn received 30.24 percent of the votes, while Petrone received 40.34.
A national guard member and general practice lawyer for Pitts, Amend & Lynn Law Group LLC, Lynn previously told The Daily he hopes to “center the ship” on the city council and serve as a voice for conservative Normanites. Lynn joins Ward 5 Councilmember-elect Rarchar Tortorello as the councilmember-elect endorsed by Unite Norman.
Lynn is also endorsed by the Norman Fraternal Order of Police and said support for local law enforcement is one of his top priorities. Lynn previously criticized the Norman City Council’s decision — which Petrone supported — to reduce a proposed Norman Police Department budget increase as a “knee-jerk reaction” to national trends.
Lynn’s term will run until the next Ward 3 election in February of 2023.
