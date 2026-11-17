Coming off back-to-back dominant wins against AP-ranked teams in No. 23 Florida (6-4, 4-4 SEC) and No. 25 Mississippi (6-4, 4-4), head coach Brent Venables and the Sooners (6-4, 4-3 SEC) are looking to finish the season strong. Venables took to the podium Tuesday morning ahead of Saturday’s clash against Texas A&M (4-6, 1-6 SEC).
Here are takeaways:
Interim offensive coordinator Jason Witten continues to shine
Before interim offensive coordinator Jason Witten began calling plays for the Sooners, fifth-year quarterback John Mateer was limping through the toughest season of his collegiate career. Two weeks later, under the guidance of Witten, Mateer’s game has cleaned up, leading the team to back-to-back dominant wins.
“You would, again, just not be watching the game if you didn't realize the cleanliness that we're playing with,” Venables said. “John is playing as the leader of the offense, and so I think Jason's done a nice job.”
Mateer has not turned the ball over in his last four games and has consecutive games leading the team in rushing, combining for 126 yards on the ground against Florida and Mississippi. Although his passing numbers have not been anything flashy, the fifth-year quarterback has done enough through the air to get the job done as the team takes a run-first approach. Through the past two weeks, that approach has allowed the Sooners to take control of possession, totaling 1:14:21 of time to opponents 45:39.
“I think you would be naive if you didn't believe,” Venables said. “The ability to get in the mud with (the players) and communicate their verbiage and their language and really understand both protection and run game and how it all needs to work together, I think, is a very natural place for him. And so when he speaks, I think it resonates well with both the coaches and the players.”
Witten will continue to display his smash-mouth football style of attack against a Texas A&M team that’s reeling in a down year.
Several Sooners set to play final home game
With the season winding down and OU set to play just one more game at Owen Field, several seniors will take to "The Palace" one last time in Sooner uniforms.
Among those seniors, two key defenders stand out. Fifth-year linebacker Kip Lewis and sixth-year linebacker Owen Heinecke have been staples in OU’s defense since the start of Brent Venables' tenure five years ago. Venables has also watched the friendship of the two linebackers blossom over the years.
“That's a fun part of watching the guys mature — lead together, the investment, support for one another, the investment in the program, the investment in each other, cheering for each other, pulling for each other,” Venables said. “As a coach and a mentor, it just kind of warms you up when you see guys really genuinely pull for each other, celebrate each other's success.”
Lewis and Heinecke rank at the top of the Sooners’ defense in tackles. Heinecke leads the way at No. 1 with 82 on the season and Lewis No. 2 with 50.
Venables commended Lewis’ leadership and commitment to the team throughout his tenure.
“Kip's always had a knack for finding the football,” Venables said. “(He plays) with incredible passion, energy (and) effort but (has) a real natural feel to how to play linebacker and where the football's going. He's given his heart and soul to this program, and I have great, great love and appreciation for him.”
Lewis, Heinecke and the rest of the senior class will look to win their final game at home against Texas A&M at 2:45 p.m. this Saturday at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on ESPN2.
This story was edited by Joshua McDaniel.