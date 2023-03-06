Best museums of Oklahoma

American Banjo Museum

The American Banjo Museum educates visitors on the deep history of the banjo and its importance to American society. The museum was founded in 1998 by Brady Hunt and Jack Canine and was originally located in Guthrie, Oklahoma, before making its home in downtown Oklahoma City.

The exhibit starts with a 3D, life-size display of “The Banjo Lesson,” painted by Henry Owassa Tanner. The display features a boy sitting on his father’s lap, holding the oversized instrument while his father supports it from the neck.

Tanner was one of the first African American artists to rise to fame in the United States. The banjo was first created by enslaved people in the Caribbean as well as North America. This exhibit introduces patrons to the role of the banjo in the lives of enslaved people, the instrument’s early African American folk music roots and how the instrument changed over the next 400 years.

Walking through the museum is like moving through a timeline. As visitors follow the path laid out by the museum they can see the key moments in the history of the banjo, seeing the instrument develop in size and shape as well as genre and playing styles.

Lucas Ross has been the coordinator of community outreach and promotion at the American Banjo Museum since 2018.

“I’m very proud of it, and I’m proud for Oklahoma that we have it here, but it comes with the responsibility of carrying that legacy forward, carrying the history forward, the progress of it and the truths of it,” Ross said. “And I don’t claim to be an expert, but I try to approach every single day as: ‘What can I learn today?’”

The American Banjo Museum is located at 9 E. Sheridan Ave. in Oklahoma City. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for students and seniors, $6 for children ages 5-17 and free for children under 5 years old.

Skeletons Museum of Osteology

South of Oklahoma City is the Skeletons Museum of Osteology. This exhibit focuses on animal skeletons found all over the world, and it displays over 450 specimens of active species.

The museum was originally founded by Jay Villemarette, who began collecting skulls when he was 7 years old. His original goal for the parent company of the museum, Skulls Unlimited, was to distribute and educate people about osteology. This dream eventually developed into the creation of the museum.

Ashley Mason-Burns-Meerschaert is the director of museum operations and education at the Museum of Osteology. She was first introduced to the world of osteology watching the Discovery Channel.

“I came across this show called ‘Dirty Jobs’ with Mike Rowe, and they had an episode called, ‘Skull Cleaner,’ where he went to this place where they studied bones, skulls and anatomy, where they get to dissect and deflesh, and I thought, ‘Well that is the coolest thing I have ever even heard of,’” Mason-Burns-Meerschaert said.

Getting these bones and skeletons ready for the exhibit starts in the processing division, where the specimen is cleaned, whitened and sanitized before being articulated.

Along with other private events like birthday parties and holiday celebrations, the museum is also available for weddings. The building can currently occupy around 180 guests, but ongoing renovations may allow for more space in the future.

The Skeletons Museum of Osteology is located at 10301 S. Sunnylane Rd., Oklahoma City. Cost of admission is $12 for adults, $10 for kids and admission is free for children less than 3 years old.

Toy and Action Figure Museum

Moving away from Oklahoma City, the Toy and Action Figure Museum located in Pauls Valley offers a unique museum experience.

The museum was founded in 2000 after a town meeting with the goal of improving the community over the following 10 years. The committee wanted to install destination locations unique to Pauls Valley. In 2005, it opened to the public and has become a staple of the downtown area.

Kevin Stark, a toy designer, collector and owner of the museum, started collecting figures in 1996. His collection has grown over the years through donations.

“I loaned my toys and the expertise, and the knowledge of being in the toy industry,” Stark said.

The first thing guests see when walking into the museum is the key feature, “The Adult Collectors” bedroom which displays hundreds of toys and action figures packed into a single room, lining the walls and floors. According to Stark, the toys have supposedly done something with the collector as he is yet to be found.

Other displays in the museum include Barbie, G.I. Joe, Marvel and Power Rangers figurines, along with many others. It is a nostalgic place for anyone who grew up with a favorite toy.

The Toy and Action Figure museum is located at 111 S. Chickasaw St., Pauls Valley. Admission is $7 for adults, $5 for kids and admission is free for children less than 2 years old.