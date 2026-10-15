Affidavit details timeline of missing OU student, 4-year-old son found dead in Texas

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ALERT

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ALERT

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Oklahoma...

Canadian River at Purcell affecting Pottawatomie, Cleveland and
McClain Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 830 AM CDT.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING TO SUNDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Canadian River at Purcell.

* WHEN...From Saturday morning to Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Flooding to depths of a foot occurs over
areas along and near the river on the Cleveland-McClain County
border from near Noble... to areas south of Purcell and Lexington.


* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:30 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 8.8 feet.
- Bankfull stage is 12.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river will rise to 8.9 feet just after midnight
tonight. It will then fall to 8.6 feet early tomorrow afternoon.
It will rise above flood stage late Saturday morning to 12.6 feet
early Sunday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early
Sunday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 12.5
feet on 05/08/2015.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Oklahoma...

Canadian River at Norman affecting Cleveland and McClain Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 830 AM CDT.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING TO LATE SUNDAY
NIGHT...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Canadian River at Norman.

* WHEN...From Friday morning to late Sunday night.

* IMPACTS...At 99.0 feet, Flooding to depths of 5 feet occurs over
areas along and near the river on the Cleveland-McClain County
border from near Moore and Norman... to areas near Noble.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 92.2 feet.
- Bankfull stage is 94.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow morning to a crest of 98.7 feet early Saturday
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late Sunday
evening.
- Flood stage is 94.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 98.5
feet on 05/24/2015.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Oklahoma...

Canadian River near Mustang affecting Cleveland, Grady, Canadian
and McClain Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 830 AM CDT.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Canadian River near Mustang.

* WHEN...Until Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 25.0 feet, Widespread flood depths up to 3 feet occur
along the river on the Canadian-Grady County border from near U.S.
Highway 81 between Union City and Minco... to the areas near Tuttle
and Mustang. Flooding may extend to the Ten-mile Flats area...
downstream from Newcastle to near Norman. Sandpits... agricultural
lands... and low-lying local roads are the areas most affected
along the Canadian River.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:15 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 18.6 feet.
- Bankfull stage is 22.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late
tomorrow morning to a crest of 25.0 feet Saturday morning. It
will then fall below flood stage early Monday morning.
- Flood stage is 22.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 25.0
feet on 05/07/2015.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Affidavit details timeline of missing OU student, 4-year-old son found dead in Texas

Caleb Furley

OU student and father of Andres "Harry" Furley, Caleb Furley.

 Provided

Norman police filed an arrest warrant for Caleb Furley on a complaint of child stealing while he and his 4-year-old son, Andres “Harry” Furley, were still missing, according to the affidavit filed Wednesday in Cleveland County District Court. They were the subjects of the two alerts sent out Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.

Furley’s phone was found off a road near Lake Thunderbird, in a spot police said was consistent with being thrown from a vehicle, and his truck was captured on a Flock camera in Texas around 11:30 a.m. Monday, according to the affidavit. 

Furley and Harry were found dead in Gainesville, Texas, Wednesday afternoon.  

Download PDF Caleb Furley arrest affidavit
Affidavit showing an arrest warrant for Caleb Furley on a complaint of child stealing while he and his 4-year-old son were still missing.

According to the affidavit, the city of Norman Emergency Communications Center received a call about the pair at 10:42 p.m. Monday. Officers pinged Furley’s phone, which showed it near Lake Thunderbird, and later found it just off Alameda Street, near a bridge on the lake. The affidavit states a forensic download of location data showed the phone stopped there around 9 a.m. Monday after traveling to different locations around Norman. 

Norman police issued an arrest warrant for child stealing while the pair were still missing. The affidavit, sworn Tuesday and filed Wednesday, was sworn to Norman Police Department Sgt. Ryan Rylant. It states Harry’s mother, Ivette Perez, was supposed to pick him up from Furley’s Norman apartment around 5 p.m. Monday, but could not reach Furley by phone or in person. Harry had not attended school that day, which was unknown to his mother at the time, according to the document.

Flock camera data showed Furley’s 2012 Dodge truck in Noble around 9:30 a.m. Monday and in Cooke County, Texas, around 11:30 a.m., the affidavit states.

According to the affidavit, Perez and Furley did not have a custody agreement but had an arrangement for Furley to watch Harry on weekends while Perez worked.

Perez told police the two separated about a year ago and that Furley did not handle the breakup well. She said he entered her home this past summer without her knowledge and created a “shrine” for her, which she believed was an attempt to win her back.

Perez and Melinda Furley, Caleb’s mother, told investigators his behavior had changed in recent months. Perez said he had become increasingly unstable, and both women said they believed his mental health was deteriorating and that he refused to take medication. The affidavit states he had been seeing a counselor through OU but stopped attending appointments a few weeks before the incident.

Perez also told police Furley had taken Harry to church the Sunday before and had started talking more about religion. Melinda said he had recently texted her that the Bible was scary, “especially when you read it right to left,” according to the affidavit. 

The affidavit does not say why police believe Furley left with Harry. 

Gainesville Police Department Chief Kevin Phillips told OU Daily Thursday that to his knowledge, the medical examination of the remains found has not yet been conducted. He said the bodies were sent to the Dallas County Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences and that it could be several days before identification is officially confirmed.

Phillips declined to name the business referenced in the department’s press release, stating businesses aren’t named when they aren’t directly involved. 

He also declined to say how the relative who contacted officers is related to Furley, saying the department is trying to protect the family. Phillips said police will not release an incident report until the investigation is closed. 

This story was edited by Audrey McClour and Macey Thaxton. Larkin Bock copy edited this story.

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