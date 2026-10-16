OU football head coach contracts details: What is Brent Venables' buyout?

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Oklahoma... Canadian River near Mustang affecting Cleveland, Canadian, Grady and McClain Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 900 PM CDT. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Canadian River near Mustang. * WHEN...Until Monday evening. * IMPACTS...At 25.0 feet, Widespread flood depths up to 3 feet occur along the river on the Canadian-Grady County border from near U.S. Highway 81 between Union City and Minco... to the areas near Tuttle and Mustang. Flooding may extend to the Ten-mile Flats area... downstream from Newcastle to near Norman. Sandpits... agricultural lands... and low-lying local roads are the areas most affected along the Canadian River. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:15 AM CDT Friday the stage was 18.2 feet. - Bankfull stage is 22.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this evening to a crest of 25.0 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage Monday afternoon. - Flood stage is 22.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 25.0 feet on 05/07/2015. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&