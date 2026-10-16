OU football head coach contracts details: What is Brent Venables' buyout?

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ALERT

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Oklahoma...

Canadian River at Purcell affecting Cleveland, McClain and
Pottawatomie Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued this evening at 900 PM CDT.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING TO LATE SUNDAY
NIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Canadian River at Purcell.

* WHEN...From Saturday evening to late Sunday night.

* IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Flooding to depths of a foot occurs over
areas along and near the river on the Cleveland-McClain County
border from near Noble... to areas south of Purcell and Lexington.


* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:30 AM CDT Friday the stage was 8.5 feet.
- Bankfull stage is 12.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow evening to a crest of 12.6 feet Sunday morning. It will
then fall below flood stage late Sunday evening.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 12.5
feet on 05/08/2015.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Oklahoma...

Canadian River at Norman affecting Cleveland and McClain Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued this evening at 900 PM CDT.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING TO MONDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Canadian River at Norman.

* WHEN...From Saturday morning to Monday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 98.0 feet, Flooding to depths of 4 feet occurs over
areas along and near the river on the Cleveland-McClain County
border from near Moore and Norman... to areas near Noble.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 91.6 feet.
- Bankfull stage is 94.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow morning to a crest of 98.5 feet early Sunday morning. It
will then fall below flood stage early Monday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 94.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 98.5
feet on 05/24/2015.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Oklahoma...

Canadian River near Mustang affecting Cleveland, Canadian, Grady
and McClain Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued this evening at 900 PM CDT.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Canadian River near Mustang.

* WHEN...Until Monday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 25.0 feet, Widespread flood depths up to 3 feet occur
along the river on the Canadian-Grady County border from near U.S.
Highway 81 between Union City and Minco... to the areas near Tuttle
and Mustang. Flooding may extend to the Ten-mile Flats area...
downstream from Newcastle to near Norman. Sandpits... agricultural
lands... and low-lying local roads are the areas most affected
along the Canadian River.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:15 AM CDT Friday the stage was 18.2 feet.
- Bankfull stage is 22.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late
this evening to a crest of 25.0 feet tomorrow evening. It will
then fall below flood stage Monday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 22.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 25.0
feet on 05/07/2015.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

OU football head coach contracts details: What is Brent Venables' buyout?

Brent Venables before Red River Rivalry

Head coach Brent Venables before the Red River Rivalry.

OU football head coach Brent Venables’ contract extension details were released Friday morning, which the OU Daily obtained. 

Venables agreed to a six-year, $63 million — roughly $10.5 million per year — deal in August. The new deal extends his term of employment to Jan. 31, 2032. He will make $10 million in 2026, the first year of his contract.  

His contract extension was approved at an OU Board of Regents meeting in September, but the buyout was just released. According to documents obtained by the Daily, OU would have to pay $51.67 million over five years if it decided to move on from Venables after the 2026 season.  

The buyout would have been $26.2 million after this season, if they did not agree to the extension.

Here are the full buyout details, if fired after each year:

• 2026: $51.67 million

• 2027: $41.67 million

• 2028: $31.67 million

• 2029: $21.67 million

• 2030: $5.83 million

• 2031: $0.83 million

Venables’ performance bonuses changed as well. He will not be receiving a bonus for making or winning bowl games, but, rather, he will receive a $500,000 bonus for making the College Football Playoff and for each playoff win he earns. 

Here are his full performance bonuses:

• $125,000 for participation in the conference championship game (or $250,000 for winning it)

• $500,000 for College Football Playoff participation and $500,000 for each CFP win (bye counts as a win)

• $35,000 for being named conference coach of the year

• $75,000 for being named national coach of the year (AP, AFCA  and/or Home Depot/ESPN)

• $25,000 annually for a team GPA of 3.0 or higher in any semester

Venables led OU to an upset win over Texas in the Sooners’ last game, and they are set to play No. 15 Kentucky at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

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