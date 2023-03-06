In the Wichitas, pocket of beauty, rich with history

Nestled in the prairies of southwestern Oklahoma, the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge is home to thousands of roaming wildlife species and a must-stop destination for roaming travelers.

From great heights like Mount Scott to low grounds like Forty-Foot Hole, the 60,000-acre refuge attracts visitors from all over with its views and various outdoor activities.

The Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge is the largest land-managed agency focused on wildlife and habitat. Established six years before Oklahoma’s statehood, the refuge’s mission never changed as the park grew.

According to the refuge’s website, its mission is to “administer a national network of lands and waters for the conservation, management and, where appropriate, restoration of the fish, wildlife and plant resources and their habitats within the United States for the benefit of present and future generations of Americans.”

This mission began in 1901 when President William McKinley established the refuge as the Wichita Forest Reserve under the General Land Office of the U.S. Department of the Interior’s Forestry Division.

In 1905, the refuge shifted under the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Bureau of Forestry. That same year President Theodore Roosevelt proclaimed the Wichita Forest and Game Preserve as the United States’ first refuge housing big game animals under a congressional bill that authorized a federal wildlife refuge.

In 1907 the Wichita Forest and Game Preserve received 15 bison from the New York Zoological Park. Today, the National Park Service reported that 650 bison roam the refuge’s prairies, making the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge the largest bison refuge under the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services.

In 1908, Rocky Mountain elk were reintroduced to the area, but until 1911, there was only one male.

By the end of 1912, 16 male and female elk joined the original male, according to the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation. Today, around 800 Rocky Mountain elk graze the refuge.

The Wichita Forest and Game Preserve reestablished the Texas Longhorn cattle herd in 1927. The herd lives approximately 85 miles southwest of the University of Oklahoma and was brought in when the species was facing extinction. Thirty longhorns — 20 females, three males, three steers and four calves — were transported to the refuge that year, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

The Texas Tribune reported that most longhorns today share genetics with those at the Wichita Mountains, including one of the previous University of Texas Bevos, according to The Alcalde, a UT alumni magazine.

In 1936, the refuge was renamed as the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge. The change occurred after being transferred to the Bureau of Biological Survey, a former agency of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Meanwhile, administration of the refuge moved under the National Wildlife Refuge System.

Throughout agency changes and attempts to grow animal populations, the refuge never lost sight of its mission statement that guides employees, Quinton Smith, a park manager, throughout work at the refuge daily.

“We are mandated by federal law to preserve and restore the habitat,” Smith said. “We get a lot of people who are confused on why they can’t do this or that, but that’s not what the refuge is set aside for. Learning how to recreate within that, have good environmental ethics and practicing ‘leave no trace’ are the best ways to interact with refuges and natural spaces

environmental ethics and practicing ‘leave no trace’ are the best ways to interact with refuges and natural spaces throughout the United States.”

A trip to the visitor center provides understanding of the reasons behind the refuge’s practices through educational boards and exhibits. The visitor center replicates the refuge’s wildlife activity with taxidermy and mimicked landscapes, educating travelers on the nature the refuge strives to preserve.

The refuge’s attractions all require time outdoors, but buildings, shops and restaurants throughout the refuge allow visitors a place to rest. For travelers looking for an abundance of fresh air and outdoor scenery, the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge is a must-stop destination.

Known for its easy-to-navigate trails, the refuge welcomes dogs, children and amateur hikers to enjoy the Oklahoma wilderness.

“Everybody’s got to take a hike,” Smith said. “You need to get outside and explore what we conserve. If you’re only going to do one hike on the refuge, I would say Little Baldy near Quanah Parker Dam.”

Located in the Doris Campground of the refuge, Little Baldy is a 0.8 mile hike offering views of the Quanah Parker Dam and its waterways, the surrounding peaks and rocky landscape. AllTrails, a website with all need-to-know information for hikers, reported that the trail takes approximately 24 minutes to complete and is considered a moderately-challenging route.

AllTrails offers hikers the opportunity to rate trails, and raters gave Little Baldy a 4.5-star review. In comparison to the refuge’s other trails, Smith’s personal favorite ranks eighth. For those looking to hike trails with reviews just as good as their scenery, the Bison Trail ranks the highest with Forty-Foot Hole behind.

After a hike, visitors likely want to slow down and enjoy air conditioning. The Holy City of the Wichitas sits atop a hill lined with granite structures and has a history dating back to the 1930s despite its imitation of biblical times in Israel.

Every Easter the city hosts the nation’s longest-running passion play, “The Prince of Peace.” The play depicts the birth, life, death and resurrection of Jesus and has thousands of visitors in attendance annually.

Dena Briley has worked during the annual production for six years, and when she is not assisting with it, she works at the gift shop located in the city.

“Hundreds and hundreds of people come (to the play), and there was even a show that had more people come than what was at Woodstock,” Briley said. “Working during (the shows) is great. The energy is so fantastic, and everybody is in a great mood. Everybody’s always in a great mood when they come out here.”

No matter one’s religion, the spot offers sights representing a past era and showcases a part of countless people’s identity — a setting contrasting the Parallel Forest, another must-see destination at the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge.

The Parallel Forest consists of over 16 acres of red cedar trees. Though a typical size for a forest, the 20,000 trees are located exactly six feet apart from one another in parallel lines, creating uniformity with trails in multiple directions.

The eerily tall and socially distanced trees are rumored to have been planted by the government to fight the effects of the Dust Bowl, though officials did not reach the solution they were hoping for as it was soon abandoned.

The Parallel Forest has a reputation of hauntings, urban legends and satanic rituals. A circle structure consisting of stones is located in the back of the forest, and is the only structure within the forest, reinforcing its notoriety.

A visit to the Parallel Forest may leave some feeling closed in, making a trip up Mount Scott in the open air ideal for the next stop.

Mount Scott stands 2,464 feet above sea level and is the second tallest peak of the Wichita Mountains. Visitors can drive, bike or hike up the mountain to its summit.

The mountain’s peak offers aerial views of the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge that visitors have no other method of seeing. From waterways to forestry to plains, Mount Scott is essential for travelers wanting to see the refuge’s entirety.

Lastly, Medicine Park is the go-to destination for visitors wanting a traditional tourist experience while still overlooking the scenery of the refuge. Labeled as Oklahoma’s first resort town, Medicine Park has various lodging, food and shopping opportunities.

After a day of exploring the refuge, Medicine Park visitors can enjoy an array of eating options, such as The Old Plantation Restaurant, the Riverside Cafe or Small Mountain Street Tacos. Visitors can visit the Comanche Shirt Co. for merchandise commemorating their visit or Cobble Scones Coffee Pastry, a combined coffee and gift shop.

Before calling it a day at a local hotel, a stroll alongside the Medicine Creek showcases the beauty of the town and allows visitors to soak in the day’s events.

Known for its plethora of activities for families, couples and solo travelers, the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge is a must-stop destination for travelers looking to experience the Oklahoma wilderness.

The refuge’s options for travelers meet the demands of every type of person, including aviation sophomore Mackenzie Miller, with views that provide the satisfaction of a successful road trip.

“(The refuge) is free, so for college kids, it’s a pretty cool place to go,” Miller said. “It’s a really good opportunity to see the wildlife.”

With its peak seasons being spring and fall, the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge expects to see countless visitors in the new year and provide them a trip to remember.