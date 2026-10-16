Sooners look to take next step in 2026-27: OU women's basketball media day

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Oklahoma... Canadian River near Mustang affecting Cleveland, Canadian, Grady and McClain Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 245 AM CDT. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE MONDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Canadian River near Mustang. * WHEN...Until late Monday night. * IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, Overflows depths of 2 feet or more occur along the river on the Canadian-Grady County border from near U.S. Highway 81 between Union City and Minco... downstream to the areas near Tuttle and Mustang. Sandpits... agricultural lands... and low-lying local roads are the areas most affected along the Canadian River. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 2:15 PM CDT Friday the stage was 18.4 feet. - Bankfull stage is 22.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 24.0 feet Sunday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Monday evening. - Flood stage is 22.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 23.6 feet on 05/22/2019. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&