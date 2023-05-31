WATCH: What OU said during Women's College World Series media day

OU coach Patty Gasso along with seniors Haley Lee, Grace Lyons and Alex Storako addressed the media ahead of the 2023 Women's College World Series.
Here's the best of what they said:
Patty Gasso
#Sooners coach Patty Gasso spoke about senior Haley Lee ahead of the WCWS: pic.twitter.com/luArodqaoA— OU Daily Sports (@OUDailySports) May 31, 2023
#Sooners coach Patty Gasso talks about her relationship with pitching coach Jennifer Rocha. pic.twitter.com/MIsxRT7JyG— OU Daily Sports (@OUDailySports) May 31, 2023
#Sooners coach Patty Gasso on what makes this year’s OU team special: pic.twitter.com/K0LcbDs43O— Louis Raser (@LouisRaser) May 31, 2023
#Sooners coach Patty Gasso on eliminating double-headers in college softball: pic.twitter.com/j3GqIMYZ6v— Louis Raser (@LouisRaser) May 31, 2023
Haley Lee
#Sooners utility player Haley Lee spoke about making her WCWS debut on Wednesday: pic.twitter.com/lVIr8aofuS— OU Daily Sports (@OUDailySports) May 31, 2023
Alex Storako
#Sooners pitcher Alex Storako spoke about the culture of OU softball ahead of the WCWS: pic.twitter.com/qamYzsu1C4— OU Daily Sports (@OUDailySports) May 31, 2023
#Sooners pitcher Alex Storako talks about pitching coach Jennifer Rocha’s impact on OU’s pitching staff. pic.twitter.com/l73jTluMeD— OU Daily Sports (@OUDailySports) May 31, 2023
Grace Lyons
#Sooners infielder Grace Lyons spoke about having new teammates each year ahead of the WCWS: pic.twitter.com/SIA8fmpXCy— OU Daily Sports (@OUDailySports) May 31, 2023
