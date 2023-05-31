 Skip to main content
WATCH: What OU said during Women's College World Series media day

Patty Gasso and the Sooners

Head softball coach Patty Gasso and the Sooners during the game against Kansas on April 30.

 Olivia Lauter/OU Daily

OU coach Patty Gasso along with seniors Haley Lee, Grace Lyons and Alex Storako addressed the media ahead of the 2023 Women's College World Series.

Here's the best of what they said:

Patty Gasso

Haley Lee

Alex Storako

Grace Lyons

sports editor

Louis Raser is the OU Daily's summer sports editor and covers OU softball. He is a sophomore majoring in journalism.

