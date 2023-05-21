Highlights, reactions, details from OU's 16-3 win over California in Norman Regional final

Oklahoma (54-1, 18-0 Big 12) routed California (35-21-1, 9-14-1 Pac 12) 16-3 in the Norman Regional final on Sunday at Marita Hynes Field.

Here are the top highlights, reactions and details from the Sooners' win:

Fast facts

OU has now won 46 consecutive games and is one win away from tying the all-time record for consecutive wins set by Arizona in 1996-97.

The Sooners hit six home runs, four of which came in the first inning. Second baseman Tiare Jennings and third baseman Alyssa Brito each hit a pair of homers, accompanied by first baseman Cydney Sanders and right fielder Jocelyn Erickson.

Senior Alex Storako allowed three runs on five hits in 2.2 innings. Junior Nicole May and freshman Kierston Deal pitched 2.1 scoreless innings combined.

With the win, OU advances to the NCAA Super Regional where it will face the winner of No. 16 Clemson-Auburn.

Highlights

Jennings kickstarted the Sooners' home run barrage with an opposite-field blast in the first inning.

Brito launched her first homer of the afternoon in the first inning to give OU an early 3-0 lead.

Lyss is just a little fired up 🔥🗣️ @alyss_33T1 | OU 3, Cal 0 | 📺 ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/cKBr2unoFL — Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) May 21, 2023

Sanders extended the Sooners' early lead after blasting a two-run home run to left-center field, her sixth of the season.

𝐏𝐀𝐑𝐓 𝟑 @SandersCydneyT1 | OU 5, Cal 0 | 📺 ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/QiDOjtK2cO — Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) May 21, 2023

Erickson made it back-to-back homers after she launched one over the right field bleachers for her seventh home run of the season.

𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐈𝐕 🤯 @joceyericksonT1 | OU 6, Cal 0 | 📺 ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/BRYo3V87T1 — Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) May 21, 2023

Jennings' second plate appearance featured her second home run of the game, a solo shot to right field.

𝐒𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐨𝐨𝐝 ⌚ @_tiarejenningsT2 | OU 7, Cal 0 | 📺 ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/crr7r0IwpI — Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) May 21, 2023

Brito blasted a three-run home run in the third to give OU a 14-0 lead. Brito tied center fielder Jayda Coleman for the team lead in homers with 15.

HR Derby 𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 💥 @alyss_33 with her second of the day! MID 3 | OU 14, Cal 0 | 📺 ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/YWRPiD02nx — Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) May 21, 2023

Coleman climbed the ladder in the third inning to rob Cal of a home run.

Reactions

Sooners putting on a hitting clinic today🤩🤪 — Jocelyn Alo (@78jocelyn_alo) May 21, 2023

That's what they do in Norman‼️@OU_Softball makes its 13th straight appearance in the NCAA Super Regionals 🥎 pic.twitter.com/r1atgMZpH7 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 21, 2023

My God Oklahoma is big and bad today. — Jen Schroeder (@jen_schro) May 21, 2023

𝐘𝐨𝐮 𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐚 𝐡𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐫. 𝐘𝐨𝐮 𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐚 𝐡𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐫. 𝐘𝐨𝐮 𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐚 𝐡𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐫. 🙌@OU_Softball now has 𝐒𝐈𝐗 home runs today...in just the 3rd inning. 😳#RoadToWCWS x 🎥 ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/YJ84cXLvdi — NCAA Softball (@NCAASoftball) May 21, 2023

🚨Norman Softball Regional Update 🚨#1 Oklahoma 36Everybody Else 0 — Mike Steely (@steelyonsports) May 21, 2023

I will grant you that I was very young and never watched the '90s Bulls.But the 2023 Oklahoma softball squad may be the most dominant sports team of all time. — Brady Vardeman (@BradyVardeman) May 21, 2023

Oklahoma softball: good at everything, but especially hitting home runs. — Emperor Sooners_B12C (@Sooners_B12C) May 21, 2023

This pitch to Erickson was *in the batter’s box* pic.twitter.com/xmGmy3xQ1I — Grayson Blalock (@grayson_blalock) May 21, 2023

What OU said

Coach Patty Gasso: "Great start for us. The team came in ready. We knew that this is the day that a lot of teams season's end, and we just decided it wouldn't be ours today. They came out and punched really quickly and just kept it going throughout the entire game. All parts of the game were working well for us. There was a little hiccup (with) Alex (Storako), (but it) wasn't anything that was concerning. May came in (and) did the job, (I) loved seeing (Kierston Deal) close it. Everything worked really well today."

Brito: "It felt like a party, honestly. It was super fun and everyone had really great energy."

Jennings on OU's six-run first inning: "The energy was super high. (It was) kind of a pass-the-bat mentality. Each person came up and hit the ball hard, so it was a great start. It started the momentum for the rest of the game."

