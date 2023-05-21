 Skip to main content
Highlights, reactions, details from OU's 16-3 win over California in Norman Regional final

Tiare Jennings

Junior infielder Tiare Jennings during the finals of the Norman Regionals on May 21.

 Reghan Kyle/OU Daily

Oklahoma (54-1, 18-0 Big 12) routed California (35-21-1, 9-14-1 Pac 12) 16-3 in the Norman Regional final on Sunday at Marita Hynes Field.

Here are the top highlights, reactions and details from the Sooners' win:

Fast facts

  • OU has now won 46 consecutive games and is one win away from tying the all-time record for consecutive wins set by Arizona in 1996-97.

  • The Sooners hit six home runs, four of which came in the first inning. Second baseman Tiare Jennings and third baseman Alyssa Brito each hit a pair of homers, accompanied by first baseman Cydney Sanders and right fielder Jocelyn Erickson.

  • Senior Alex Storako allowed three runs on five hits in 2.2 innings. Junior Nicole May and freshman Kierston Deal pitched 2.1 scoreless innings combined.

  • With the win, OU advances to the NCAA Super Regional where it will face the winner of No. 16 Clemson-Auburn. 

Highlights

Jennings kickstarted the Sooners' home run barrage with an opposite-field blast in the first inning.

Brito launched her first homer of the afternoon in the first inning to give OU an early 3-0 lead.

Sanders extended the Sooners' early lead after blasting a two-run home run to left-center field, her sixth of the season.

Erickson made it back-to-back homers after she launched one over the right field bleachers for her seventh home run of the season.

Jennings' second plate appearance featured her second home run of the game, a solo shot to right field. 

Brito blasted a three-run home run in the third to give OU a 14-0 lead. Brito tied center fielder Jayda Coleman for the team lead in homers with 15.

Coleman climbed the ladder in the third inning to rob Cal of a home run.

Reactions

What OU said

Coach Patty Gasso: "Great start for us. The team came in ready. We knew that this is the day that a lot of teams season's end, and we just decided it wouldn't be ours today. They came out and punched really quickly and just kept it going throughout the entire game. All parts of the game were working well for us. There was a little hiccup (with) Alex (Storako), (but it) wasn't anything that was concerning. May came in (and) did the job, (I) loved seeing (Kierston Deal) close it. Everything worked really well today."

Brito: "It felt like a party, honestly. It was super fun and everyone had really great energy."

Jennings on OU's six-run first inning: "The energy was super high. (It was) kind of a pass-the-bat mentality. Each person came up and hit the ball hard, so it was a great start. It started the momentum for the rest of the game."

Further reading

sports editor

Louis Raser is the OU Daily's summer sports editor and covers OU softball. He is a sophomore majoring in journalism.

