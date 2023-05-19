 Skip to main content
Norman Regional: Time, TV channel, pregame reading for Sooners vs. Hofstra

Jayda Coleman

Junior outfielder Jayda Coleman during the semifinals of the Big 12 Championship on May 12.

 Reghan Kyle/OU Daily

Oklahoma (51-1, 18-0 Big 12) begins its trek to the Women's College World Series against Hofstra (29-25, 16-7 CAA) in the first round of the Norman Regional on Friday.

Here's everything you need to know before first pitch:

GAMEDAY CENTRAL

GAME INFORMATION

Start time: 4 p.m. CT 

TV channel: ESPNU

Radio: 107.7 The Franchise in Oklahoma

PREGAME READING

Features 

News and notes

 Podcast

sports editor

Louis Raser is the OU Daily's summer sports editor and covers OU softball. He is a sophomore majoring in journalism.

