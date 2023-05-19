Norman Regional: Time, TV channel, pregame reading for Sooners vs. Hofstra

Oklahoma (51-1, 18-0 Big 12) begins its trek to the Women's College World Series against Hofstra (29-25, 16-7 CAA) in the first round of the Norman Regional on Friday.
Here's everything you need to know before first pitch:
GAMEDAY CENTRAL
GAME INFORMATION
Start time: 4 p.m. CT
TV channel: ESPNU
Radio: 107.7 The Franchise in Oklahoma
