No. 18 Oklahoma (2-0) will play its first road contest against Tulsa (1-1) on Saturday.
The Sooners opened their season with a 73-0 win over Arkansas State followed by a 28-11 victory over SMU in Norman. OU is 12-1 against Tulsa since 1983 and most recently defeated the Golden Hurricane 52-38 in Norman during the 2015 season.
Tulsa soundly defeated Arkansas-Pine Bluff 42-7 in its season opener but dropped its second game 43-10 against No. 8 Washington.
Here's everything you need to know ahead of the game:
Oklahoma vs. Tulsa
Date: Saturday, Sept. 16
Kickoff time: 2:30 p.m.
TV channel: ESPN2
