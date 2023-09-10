No. 18 Oklahoma (2-0) will play its first road contest against Tulsa (1-1) on Saturday.

The Sooners opened their season with a 73-0 win over Arkansas State followed by a 28-11 victory over SMU in Norman. OU is 12-1 against Tulsa since 1983 and most recently defeated the Golden Hurricane 52-38 in Norman during the 2015 season.

Tulsa soundly defeated Arkansas-Pine Bluff 42-7 in its season opener but dropped its second game 43-10 against No. 8 Washington.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the game:

Oklahoma vs. Tulsa

Date: Saturday, Sept. 16

Kickoff time: 2:30 p.m.

TV channel: ESPN2

