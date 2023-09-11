OU announced five captains for its game against Tulsa on Monday.
Week Three Captains 🫡▪️@ethandowns40 ▪️@traceford12 ▪️@TylerGuyton14 ▪️@austin_stogner ▪️@gentrywilliams5 #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/wTuzEs5oIP— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) September 11, 2023
Junior defensive lineman Ethan Downs, redshirt senior defensive end Trace Ford and sophomore defensive back Gentry Williams were named as the Sooners’ defensive captains. Redshirt junior offensive lineman Tyler Guyton and senior tight end Austin Stogner were announced as Oklahoma’s offensive captains against the Golden Hurricane.
Downs currently has one sack and five tackles on the season. Ford, who transferred from Oklahoma State this offseason, has one tackle and one quarterback hit in two games for the Sooners.
Williams, playing in his hometown on Saturday, earned the second starting cornerback position in OU’s fall training camp. Stogner has one reception for three yards this season after he transferred back to Norman from South Carolina following the 2022 season.
Guyton has become one of the leaders on Oklahoma’s offensive line after starting five games at the offensive tackle spot last year.
The No. 19 Sooners (2-0) will hit the road for the first time this season, taking on Tulsa (1-1) at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16 in Tulsa.