Over the span of his high school career and three seasons in college — one at Tennessee and two with OU — Key Lawrence has never had the same head coach twice.
Experiencing seven coaches in as many years has made the defensive back grateful to be playing his senior season at OU under second-year head coach Brent Venables.
“Being in something twice, you know what you messed up on; you know how to fix it, (and) you know what’s going on at all times,” Lawrence said. “I think it helps a lot with (my) confidence.”
The sustained knowledge of Venables’ system boosted Lawrence’s standout performance in the Sooners’ 28-11 win over SMU, where he recorded seven tackles and one tackle for loss.
When the Mustangs’ stagnant rushing attack finally found a burst on a 23-yard run play midway through the third quarter, Lawrence punched the ball out before linebacker Danny Stutsman recovered the fumble.
Lawrence is familiar with the punch mechanics from OU’s ‘stiff-arm drill,’ geared towards timing the attack on a ball-carrier.
“I saw (him) switch the ball from (hand to hand), so the first thing I thought was attack,” Lawrence said. “(He was at) his most vulnerable point, so (I was) trying to get the ball out from there.”
The Nashville native has a knack for forcing fumbles, honing the team lead in the category in both 2022 (2) and 2023 (3). Lawrence envisions a fumble-forcing technique popularized by former NFL star Charles Tillman when he goes for the punch.
“I just try to master the 'Peanut Punch,'” Lawrence said, smiling. “That's what I try to do.”
OU’s defense, including Lawrence, has been statistically better at tackling through its first two contests than 2022. The Sooners have missed seven tackles so far this season compared to 33 through the first two games of 2022, per PFF.
Lawrence credits OU’s defensive mindset, instilled under Venables, as a driving factor towards the improvement.
“We really want it. We’re all hungry,” Lawrence said. “I see it everyday at practice; it’s just a different mindset. It’s cliche to say, but it’s a real thing. ... (Improving on tackling) is not something that just happens. It’s instincts, certain techniques, knowing where guys are (and) having trust in one another.”
The Sooners hope to build off their play from the first two games as they venture into their first road test of the season against Tulsa at 2:30 p.m. Saturday on ESPN2.
As for Lawrence, his eyes are set on silencing the Golden Hurricane, figuratively and literally.
“(I’m looking forward to) going into somebody’s place and making it as quiet as I can,” Lawrence said. “When you have the preparation and you know what we’re capable of, shutting everything down, there’s no better feeling.”