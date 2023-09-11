Jeff Lebby wants to get running backs Gavin Sawchuk and Jovantae Barnes more involved with Oklahoma’s offensive game plan against Tulsa.
The Sooners’ offensive coordinator has split most of the carries between junior walk-on running back Tawee Walker and redshirt senior running back Marcus Major. Walker led OU’s offensive charge against SMU in the backfield, tallying a career-high 21 carries and 117 yards.
Major was second in order with eight rushes for 39 yards and a receiving touchdown. For Sawchuk and Barnes, however, the duo combined for three carries and six total rushing yards.
“We wanna get guys in rhythm to really bring along two (Barnes) and 27 (Sawchuk) this week, while continuing to let Tawee get production and having Marcus as a big part of it, as well,” Lebby said on Monday. “I do love the fact that we've got a stable, you know, we got four guys that we trust that we can count on. But we do want to make more explosive plays in the run game for sure.”
Lebby, despite an inconsistent offensive performance on Saturday, feels encouraged that OU has four reliable running backs on offense.
Sawchuk and Barnes were expected to lead OU’s rushing charge in 2023 following their strong performances in the Sooners’ loss to Florida State in the Cheez-It Bowl. The pair each rushed over 100 yards.
“(Walker) had the most production Saturday,” Lebby said. “ I like the fact that we have four guys that are incredibly capable. We've got guys that have a lot of trust with the entire staff and I think can play at any given time. The stress, again, is being able to get (Barnes) and (Sawchuk) going as they've worked their tails back into being in a really good position.”
Stutsman earns Big 12, national honors
Junior linebacker Danny Stutsman was named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week on Monday.
Stutsman named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week ▪️17 tackles▪️2.5 TFLs▪️1 fumble recovery https://t.co/056x3iDKaR | #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/F108AJJcvU— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) September 11, 2023
Stutsman registered 17 tackles — one tackle shy of his career-high — 2.5 tackles for loss and recorded OU’s lone sack during its 28-11 win over SMU on Saturday. Stutsman also recovered a fumble forced by senior defensive back Key Lawrence midway through the fourth quarter.
Stutsman’s performance also landed him Walter Camp National Defensive Player of the Week honors.
“I've seen him grow the most as a leader,” defensive coordinator Ted Roof said. “Last year at this time, he was a guy that was new to the system, new as a starter and trying to figure it out. He’s put a lot of effort and a lot of sweat equity in and he's starting to see the results of that.
“I’m really proud of him and at the same time I can continue to push him and he's going to push himself to get better because that’s what we have to do.”
Sooners announce kickoff time against Cincinnati
OU will open Big 12 play on the road against Cincinnati at 11 a.m. on Sept. 23 on FOX.
Kick time and TV announced for OU at Cincinnati on Sept. 23⏰ 11am CT📺 FOX#OUDNA pic.twitter.com/l5cjVzsU4t— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) September 11, 2023
The Sooners won their lone matchup with the Bearcats 31-29 in Cincinnati during the 2010 season. Both teams have captured consecutive victories to begin their seasons, as the Bearcats defeated Eastern Kentucky and Pittsburgh.
Cincinnati will be playing its first ever Big 12 game as a member of the conference, while the contest marks OU’s last conference opener in the Big 12 ahead of its move to the SEC in 2024.