OU football head coach Brent Venables addressed a few of the Sooners' injuries during his weekly press conference on Tuesday.
First, Venables gave an update on redshirt senior linebacker Justin Harrington, who wore a brace on his left knee in the second half of OU's 28-11 win over SMU on Saturday and was seen with a wrap on the same knee during Monday's practice.
Venables said Harrington is "still banged up" but didn't specify whether he'll be available for the Sooners' upcoming game against Tulsa.
In addition to Harrington, who's listed as OU's starter at cheetah, linebacker and second-string cheetah Dasan McCullough hasn't played since suffering an ankle injury in the first quarter of OU's home opener against Arkansas State. McCullough was in uniform on Saturday but stood on the sideline during pregame warmups and didn't see the field during the game.
Venables didn't offer specifics as to whether McCullough will be ready come Saturday, but said he's "hopeful" the sophomore will be able to play. Venables also said sophomore defensive back Gentry Williams will be available against Tulsa after suffering an injury on Saturday.
The Sooners face the Golden Hurricane at 2:30 p.m. Saturday on ESPN2.