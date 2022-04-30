 Skip to main content
OU football: Sooners’ Perrion Winfrey selected by Cleveland Browns in 4th round of 2022 NFL Draft (Twitter reacts, read more)

Perrion Winfrey

Senior defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey during the game against Nebraska on Sept. 18.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

Former Oklahoma defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey was selected by the Cleveland Browns with the No. 108 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Saturday.

Winfrey spent two seasons with the Sooners after transferring from Iowa Western Community College. The Maywood, Illinois native amassed 42 tackles — 17 for loss — and six sacks while wearing crimson and cream.

Before his time at OU, Winfrey was a four-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting class and was ranked the No. 1 junior college defensive tackle and player nationally and the No. 1 player in Illinois, per the 247Sports Composite ratings.

Winfrey ran an impressive 4.89 40-yard dash at the NFL combine in March. However, a hamstring injury during that performance held him from participating in any other events in Indianapolis or at OU’s pro day.

Yet, the 6-foot-4, 292-pounder had already significantly bolstered his draft stock with three tackles for loss and two sacks in the Reese’s Senior Bowl, which earned him MVP honors after the contest.

“Honestly, everybody thought that I was gonna run a five flat 5.1, so showing them that I was able to run for a 4.8 while also pulling my hamstring, that was probably big for me,” Winfrey said after OU’s pro day. “But not only that, I would say going to the Senior Bowl and just dominating all of my competition and just showing them the player I could be and would be.”

One of the highlights of Winfrey’s time at Oklahoma came last Nov. 20 against Iowa State when he leveled Cyclones quarterback Brock Purdy, delivering one of the more vicious hits of the 2021 season. He also notably saved the Sooners from defeat against Texas in 2020 when he blocked a Longhorns field goal to force a decisive fourth overtime. 

The Browns' schedule, along with every NFL team’s 2022 slate, will be released at 7 p.m. CT on May 12.

Twitter Reactions:

