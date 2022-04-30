OU football: Sooners’ Perrion Winfrey selected by Cleveland Browns in 4th round of 2022 NFL Draft (Twitter reacts, read more)

Former Oklahoma defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey was selected by the Cleveland Browns with the No. 108 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Saturday.

Winfrey spent two seasons with the Sooners after transferring from Iowa Western Community College. The Maywood, Illinois native amassed 42 tackles — 17 for loss — and six sacks while wearing crimson and cream.

Before his time at OU, Winfrey was a four-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting class and was ranked the No. 1 junior college defensive tackle and player nationally and the No. 1 player in Illinois, per the 247Sports Composite ratings.

Winfrey ran an impressive 4.89 40-yard dash at the NFL combine in March. However, a hamstring injury during that performance held him from participating in any other events in Indianapolis or at OU’s pro day.

Yet, the 6-foot-4, 292-pounder had already significantly bolstered his draft stock with three tackles for loss and two sacks in the Reese’s Senior Bowl, which earned him MVP honors after the contest.

“Honestly, everybody thought that I was gonna run a five flat 5.1, so showing them that I was able to run for a 4.8 while also pulling my hamstring, that was probably big for me,” Winfrey said after OU’s pro day. “But not only that, I would say going to the Senior Bowl and just dominating all of my competition and just showing them the player I could be and would be.”

One of the highlights of Winfrey’s time at Oklahoma came last Nov. 20 against Iowa State when he leveled Cyclones quarterback Brock Purdy, delivering one of the more vicious hits of the 2021 season. He also notably saved the Sooners from defeat against Texas in 2020 when he blocked a Longhorns field goal to force a decisive fourth overtime.

The Browns' schedule, along with every NFL team’s 2022 slate, will be released at 7 p.m. CT on May 12.

READ MORE about Perrion Winfrey:

Twitter Reactions:

LFG Perrion! Ocho is headed to Cleveland https://t.co/ZQa6NNV24c — Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) April 30, 2022

Welcome to Cleveland, Perrion Winfrey pic.twitter.com/P8E65Muj5L — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) April 30, 2022

Congrats Perrion! You are going to do great things at the next level! https://t.co/E2JQOE9Yzv — Bill Bedenbaugh (@OU_CoachB) April 30, 2022

🗣Pushin 🅿️ Congrats big fella @pdontplay the real work starts now!!!! https://t.co/VEwx3XBSWX — Calvin Thibodeaux (@CoachThibbs) April 30, 2022

Congrats to Perrion Winfrey!108th overall pick to the Cleveland Browns. We all remember the day he almost killed a man. @pdontplay pic.twitter.com/LqZrxLkoFE — The REF (@KREFsports) April 30, 2022

YESSIRR P! — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas95) April 30, 2022

Lord forgive them for what they not know🙏🏾 @pdontplay it’s bout to get ugly 🤦🏾‍♂️🤫 https://t.co/WTpKZicion — Justin Broiles🧥 (@JustinbroilesJ) April 30, 2022

Winfrey: "I'm coming into kill right away with my boy Myles Garrett, the best defensive end in the game. This shit is overwith." — Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) April 30, 2022

Perrion Winfrey is fired up to be on the #Browns ! pic.twitter.com/NKhWNkCkzI — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) April 30, 2022

DL Perrion Winfrey, arguably the highest-energy draft day presser in the history of the #Browns, says he's a Dawg because 'my parents were already dogs when I was conceived' — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) April 30, 2022

Dat boy wit Myles 🤮🤮 yea that shiii snotty — Jadon Haselwood 🎱 (@jadon_haselwood) April 30, 2022

Then signs off his video call with a dog woof! pic.twitter.com/68lj829DhY — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) April 30, 2022

LFGGGGGGG TALK I$ CHEAP LETS WORK https://t.co/95wuW2VCpr — 🅿️errion Winfrey (@pdontplay) April 30, 2022

The Browns just got one of the steals of the draft. Watch my young boy work!! @pdontplay You know what it is https://t.co/mc7OYZOtZd — Gerald McCoy (@Geraldini93) April 30, 2022