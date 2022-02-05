OU football: Former Sooners defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey named 2022 Reese's Senior Bowl MVP

Former Oklahoma defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey was named Most Valuable Player of the 2022 Reese's Senior Bowl on Saturday.
Playing for the National Team in college football's largest all-star game, the 6-foot-4, 303-pound tackle produced five tackles — three for loss — and two sacks against other NFL hopefuls competing in Mobile, Alabama.
"I just wanted to show I was one of the most dominant defensive players in the country," Winfrey told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero postgame on Saturday. "I just thank (Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy) for giving me the opportunity to just come out there and show my talents to the world."
A Maywood, Illinois native, Winfrey transferred to OU from Iowa Western Community College in 2020. At the time, he was considered the No. 1 junior college defensive tackle nationally in the 247Sports Composite ratings.
Across two seasons with the Sooners, Winfrey registered 42 tackles — 17 for loss — with six sacks, two quarterback hurries and one forced fumble. He became known for his love of horror films and often wore thigh pads displaying the face of Michael Myers, a deranged serial killer from the "Halloween" movie series.
Winfrey declared for the 2022 NFL Draft on Dec. 7 following the departure of Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley and defensive coordinator Alex Grinch for the same roles at Southern California. He opted not to play for OU in the Alamo Bowl on Dec. 29.
"I love the University of Oklahoma," Winfrey said. "I've always dreamed of going to the Senior Bowl, so to come out here and wear the University of Oklahoma helmet one last time while also wearing these amazing uniforms, it was a great opportunity and a great experience."
Four of Winfrey's former OU teammates joined him in Mobile as NFL hopefuls. H-back Jeremiah Hall, offensive lineman Marquis Hayes, defensive lineman Isaiah Thomas and linebacker Brian Asamoah also participated in the Senior Bowl. Hall posted a 2-yard rush and a 6-yard catch in Saturday's game.
After drawing rave reviews in the week of practice leading up to the game, Winfrey maximized his national exposure ahead of the March 1-7 NFL Combine and April 28-30 draft.
"Preparation removes all doubt," Winfrey said. "I'm just gonna get back to work, and just work, and work, and work, because I've got the combine to get ready for now."
