OU football transfer, NFL draft tracker: Keeping up with Sooners' offseason roster changes

After Oklahoma (6-6, 3-6 Big 12) finished its regular season last weekend, several players have started to weigh their options.
The NCAA Transfer Portal doesn't officially open until Dec. 5 but some players have already revealed their intentions of finding a new home. Meanwhile, players headed for the 2023 NFL Draft must declare by Jan. 17.
Here's a list of Sooners who have announced plans to enter the transfer portal or declared for the pros, as well as players from other schools who have committed to transfer to OU:
Outgoing transfers
Jordan Mukes, DB
Mukes, a sophomore, announced he will enter the transfer portal via Twitter on Dec. 29. The former four-star recruit from Choctaw High School played in 12 games in 2021, registering four tackles, but has not appeared in a game this season.
I will be entering the transfer portal on Dec 5th! With 3 years of eligibility. My recruitment is 100% open. Thankful for my time at the University at Oklahoma. pic.twitter.com/EqCJU7dlQ8— 29 (@JordanMukes2) November 29, 2022
Incoming transfers
Jacob Lacey, DL
Lacey, a Notre Dame transfer, announced his commitment to OU on Nov. 24. The former four-star recruit from Bowling Green, Kentucky, tallied 35 tackles — 6.5 for loss — and 2.5 sacks during his time with the Fighting Irish.
Happy Thanksgiving 🦃. #BoomerSooner⚪️🔴 pic.twitter.com/Ly8TCpQ4SD— Jlacey.M©️🩸 (@JacobLacey6) November 24, 2022
