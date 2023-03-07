OU Board of Regents approves adjustments to coaches salaries

The Board of Regents approved adjustments to multiple OU football assistant coaches at its meeting on Tuesday.
The regents approved contract raises for OU running backs coach DeMarco Murray, tight ends coach Joe Jon Finley and safeties coach Brandon Hall and extensions for offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby, offensive line coach Bill Bedebaugh, defensive tackles coach Todd Bates, defensive backs coach Jay Valai and defensive ends coach Miguel Chavis.
“We have a great coaching staff,” Oklahoma athletics director Joe Castiglione said. “We want to make sure that the contract terms are aligned with what we intended. As you see there are ones that we put before the board or one year extensions. Some of our coaches were targets of other universities in the hiring season. I don't think we're completely through the hiring season yet because a certain number of NFL teams are still putting their own coaching rosters together."
Lebby’s contract was extended to Jan. 31, 2026. Bedenbaugh was given a contract extension through Jan. 31, 2025.
Bates’ contract was extended to Jan. 31, 2026, and Valai’s contract was extended to Jan. 31, 2025. Chavis’ contract was also extended through Jan. 31, 2025.
Murray’s contract, worth $285,000 in total annual compensation, was extended to Jan. 31, 2025. Along with his extension, Murray's additional outside income increased from $115,000 to $215,000.
Finley's contract, worth $285,000 in total annual compensation, was extended to Jan. 31, 2025. Along with his extension, Finley's additional outside income increased from $60,000 to $235,000.
Hall's contract, worth $350,000 in total annual compensation, was extended to Jan. 31, 2025. Along with his extension, Hall's additional outside income increased from $15,000 to $65,000.
Emmett Jones, who was hired as wide receivers coach on OU football coach Brent Venables’ staff on Jan. 10, also had his contract considered. His hire was approved with a base salary of $550,000 in total annual compensation through Jan. 31, 2025, alongside a potential $90,000 performance bonus for winning the CFP National Championship.
“We're very mindful, so we can do as much as we can proactively to not only show confidence but also the fact that we're keeping our eye on the most important things and building our program," Castiglione said. "(Venables) has done a heck of a job with recruiting as you can see. … We’re constantly looking at everything we're doing to try to get better and improve, so we can be in this position to be successful this coming fall.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.