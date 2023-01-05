OU football: Dillon Gabriel announces return for 2023 season

Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel announced he's returning for the 2023 season on Thursday.
Forever Home. Let’s do it again in 2023 🤙🏽🔥 pic.twitter.com/zx7tBPozkE— Dillon Gabriel (@_dillongabriel_) January 5, 2023
The first-year transfer from UCF was noncommittal about his future when asked leading up to the Sooners' Cheez-It Bowl matchup vs. Florida State. He said he would wait to announce his intentions on his own.
In his announcement via Twitter, Gabriel however referred to OU as his "forever home," shutting down speculation regarding his next move.
In an interview with the Daily prior to Oklahoma's 35-32 loss to the Seminoles, Gabriel's mother, Dori, offered insight into Gabriels' feelings toward the program.
"Seeing him be so proud of this university in just this short period of time is what I'll take with me for this season, and how deeply he loves this program and his brothers and his coaches," Dori said. "That, to me, means everything.”
In his fourth collegiate season as a starter, Gabriel passed for 3,168 yards and 25 touchdowns with six interceptions. He also rushed for a career-high 315 yards and six touchdowns and was named the Big 12's Newcomer of the Year.
The 5-foot-11, left-handed passer will likely start again in the 2023 season, although Oklahoma added five-star quarterback Jackson Arnold from the recruiting ranks.
Gabriel originally committed to OU on Jan. 3, 2022, largely due to his relationship with offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby, who coached Gabriel at UCF in 2019.
