OU basketball: Sooners guard Elijah Harkless enters NCAA Transfer Portal, per reports

Senior guard Elijah Harkless has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, Verbal Commits first reported Monday. The report was later confirmed by On3's Matt Zenitz.
Oklahoma G Elijah Harkless has entered the transfer portal. Grad transfer. https://t.co/Wdr5JBTBYi— Verbal Commits (@VerbalCommits) April 11, 2022
Oklahoma guard Elijah Harkless has entered the transfer portal, per On3's @mzenitz. This past season he averaged 10 points and 4.1 rebounds in 29 minutes per game.Read more HERE: https://t.co/QgQvEvUAxK pic.twitter.com/XUkJFw137G— On3 (@On3sports) April 11, 2022
Harkless’ entry comes a week after freshman guard Alston Mason and junior forward Akol Mawein also entered the portal. The three are the only OU players to enter the portal so far this offseason.
After starting the season averaging 10 points per game, Harkless’ senior campaign came to an end due to a knee injury on Feb. 18. The San Bernardino, California, native was also benched for junior forward Jacob Groves vs. Baylor on Jan. 22.
Despite his injury, the 6-foot-3 guard was an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention. In his two years at OU, Harkless averaged 9.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and two assists, and shot 48.7 percent from the field. Harkless initially transferred to Oklahoma from Cal State Northridge.
