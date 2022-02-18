OU basketball: Sooners guard Elijah Harkless to miss remainder of season with injury

Oklahoma guard Elijah Harkless will miss the remainder of the season with a knee injury, coach Porter Moser reaffirmed to SportsTalk1400's Toby Rowland on Saturday.
Moser said Harkless sustained the injury during OU's loss to No. 20 Texas on Feb. 15, but didn't feel anything until after the game. He said Harkless eventually felt some discomfort and an MRI revealed his injury.
"Even the doctors were saying it's the craziest thing," Moser said. "Normally when you do that, you know you did something."
Harkless initially announced he’d be out for the rest of the season via social media on Friday.
February 18, 2022
"I will be with my OU family every step of the way and help them continue to progress and close the season strong," Harkless wrote in his statement. "I can't wait to be back next year and shock the world."
Harkless has an extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19. He transferred to Oklahoma in 2020 after two seasons at Cal State Northridge.
The 6-foot-3 senior was averaging 10 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game before the injury. Harkless scored 19 points with five steals in the Sooners 80-78 overtime loss to Texas.
In Harkless' absence, Moser confirmed that the Sooners will start junior forward Jacob Groves on Saturday. Groves previously started three games over Harkless against West Virginia, Auburn and Texas Christian in late January.
Oklahoma (14-12, 4-9 Big 12) plays Iowa State (17-9, 4-9) at 1 p.m. on Saturday in Ames.
“First and foremost, we are all hurting for Elijah,” Moser said in a statement on Friday. “He is such a competitor and his spirit is such an integral part of our team. It is hard for any athlete to have their season to come to an abrupt end. We will be praying for a speedy recovery.”
Senior sports reporter Colton Sulley contributed to this report.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.