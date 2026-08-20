2 more years: Seeking stability, OU extends Venables' contract

OU and head football coach Brent Venables have agreed to a new six-year contract, as first reported by ESPN's Pete Thamel.
The deal averages $10.5 million per year and adds two years to the current contract and goes through 2031.
Venables is now one of the top-15 highest paid coaches in college football, according to SoonerScoop. His previous contract ranked 18th in the country in On3's database.
This comes after Venables led OU to a 10-2 regular season record and a College Football Playoff appearance in 2025.
Athletic director Roger Denny praised Venables' leadership in a statement.
“It didn't take long to see how well suited he is to lead Oklahoma Football," Denny wrote. "Coach Venables is elite at building culture — not just in the locker room, but throughout the entire program. Our players are drawn to him. They trust him, they believe in him and he has a unique ability to connect with young men and bring out the best in them. What I hope this extension says to our players is that in an environment that changes every day, we're investing in stability for our program. Amidst the disruption of college sports, Oklahoma will be a place where student-athletes will find consistency."
Denny added that the CFP appearance in 2025 was a huge factor in working on the extension.
“The work on his extension began shortly after our team's run to the College Football Playoff, and one of my top priorities in my first several months as athletics director was to make sure we saw that process through," Denny wrote. "I believe strongly in Coach Venables, in the culture he has built and in the structure we have in place around our football program. There simply isn't a better ambassador for Oklahoma Football than Brent Venables."
Veanbles expressed his gratitude in a statement.
“I’m incredibly grateful for the trust, belief and support of President Joe Harroz, Athletics Director Roger Denny, Chair and Special Advisor for OU Athletics Randall Stephenson and our Board of Regents,” Venables wrote. “It is truly an honor and a privilege to serve as the head coach at the University of Oklahoma and to represent a place with such a proud tradition, an incredibly passionate and loyal fan base and expectations that match our own."