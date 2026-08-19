OU men's basketball lands transfer forward Duke Brennan

Porter Moser wanted more size and experience, and he found both Wednesday with the late transfer portal addition of Duke Brennan.
Brennan, a 6-foot-10 forward, spent last season at Villanova, where he averaged 12.4 points and 10.3 rebounds in 32 games. The Sooners and Brennan benefited from the NCAA’s latest eligibility ruling, which granted student-athletes a fifth year of eligibility if they enrolled in college no later than the academic year following their 19th birthday.
Former OU forward Tae Davis also received another season of eligibility but entered the transfer portal after receiving the extension. His departure made Brennan’s addition especially valuable, both for his production and veteran experience.
Brennan is OU’s second transfer addition since the ruling, joining guard B.J. Edwards, who transferred from SMU on Aug. 13. He is also the Sooners’ third transfer addition listed at 6-foot-10 or taller as they seek to improve on the glass. Notably, OU ranked 12th in the 16-team Southeastern Conference last season at 35.6 rebounds per game.