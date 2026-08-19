OU men's basketball lands transfer forward Duke Brennan

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LATEST

ALERT

Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern
Cleveland and northwestern Pottawatomie Counties through 800 AM
CDT...

At 736 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 4 miles southwest of Dale to near Oklahoma
City. Movement was southeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...
Northeastern Norman, Shawnee, Tecumseh, Pink, Earlsboro, Brooksville,
Stella, Dale, northeastern Lake Thunderbird, Bethel Acres, and Little
Axe.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...

The following statement was issued by the Oklahoma Department of
Environmental Quality from 10 AM to 10 PM CDT Friday.

An Air Quality Alert for Ozone has been issued for Friday, August 21
for the Oklahoma City Metropolitan area due to expected high
concentrations of ozone.

Public Health Recommendations: Persons with existing heart or
respiratory ailments should reduce physical exertion and outdoor
activity.

The general public is encouraged to help alleviate the problem by
reducing vehicle miles traveled by riding the bus, carpooling, or
avoiding unnecessary trips. The public is also asked to avoid
refueling during the morning and early afternoon hours, and to avoid
the use of two cycle engines such as lawn mowers, motorcycles, weed
trimmers, and outboard engines. It is also advised to limit outdoor
burning.

To view the latest air quality map, visit airnow.gov or the AirNow
app.

For hourly updates on concentrations and possible health warnings,
telephone the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality at
405-702-4100. For more information on health effects, call the
American Lung Association of Oklahoma at 405-748-4674

Weather Alert

...EXTREME HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 111.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, southeast, southern, and
southwest Oklahoma and northern Texas.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Heat related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat and high humidity events.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

&&

OU men's basketball lands transfer forward Duke Brennan

Oklahoma-Alabama men's basketball

OU basketball head coach Porter Moser during the game against Alabama on Jan. 17.

 Sutton Spinner/OU Daily

Porter Moser wanted more size and experience, and he found both Wednesday with the late transfer portal addition of Duke Brennan.

Brennan, a 6-foot-10 forward, spent last season at Villanova, where he averaged 12.4 points and 10.3 rebounds in 32 games. The Sooners and Brennan benefited from the NCAA’s latest eligibility ruling, which granted student-athletes a fifth year of eligibility if they enrolled in college no later than the academic year following their 19th birthday.

Former OU forward Tae Davis also received another season of eligibility but entered the transfer portal after receiving the extension. His departure made Brennan’s addition especially valuable, both for his production and veteran experience.

Brennan is OU’s second transfer addition since the ruling, joining guard B.J. Edwards, who transferred from SMU on Aug. 13. He is also the Sooners’ third transfer addition listed at 6-foot-10 or taller as they seek to improve on the glass. Notably, OU ranked 12th in the 16-team Southeastern Conference last season at 35.6 rebounds per game.

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