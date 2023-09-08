No. 18 Oklahoma (1-0) will face SMU (1-0) in the second game of the 2023 regular season on Saturday.

The Sooners are coming off a 73-0 blowout win over Arkansas State last week, where redshirt senior quarterback Dillon Gabriel went 19-for-22 for 308 yards passing and two touchdowns.

On defense, Oklahoma struggled to find a rhythm with its pass rush, gathering only one sack and two pressures against the Red Wolves’ lackluster offensive line.

SMU will look to come to Norman with a potential upset on its hands. On defense, the Mustangs had six sacks and 11 tackles for loss in their win against Louisiana Tech in week one.

Oklahoma’s defense will also have its hands full with SMU starting quarterback Preston Stone, as he finished with 248 passing yards and three touchdowns against the Bulldogs.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game:

Oklahoma vs. SMU

Date: Saturday, Sept. 9

Kickoff time: 5 p.m.

TV channel: ESPN +

Radio: Directory

