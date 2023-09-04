Jayden Gibson relayed a cocky message to his outside receivers group on Saturday.
During OU’s 73-0 rout of Arkansas State, Gibson huddled with junior Andrel Anthony and redshirt junior LV Bunkley-Shelton, who call themselves the “one receivers," to instill confidence in the trio.
“I don’t think there’s anybody that can cover all three of us in one game,” Gibson told the group. “One of us is gonna get off every game.”
That was true, not only between the three of them, but throughout the room as 10 receivers caught balls against the Red Wolves for 422 yards and three touchdowns. Entering the Sooners’ season opener, the receiving room was one of the biggest question marks on OU’s depth chart.
Outside of redshirt senior Drake Stoops and junior Jalil Farooq, the unit was composed of transfers and unproven young talent. Gibson said OU’s receiving corps heard the criticism and responded.
“I'm extremely proud,” Gibson said. “I see on social media, ‘What are the receivers going to do?’ The receivers had a great day. (Redshirt freshman Nic Anderson), Andrel on the first drive of the game, big play. Myself, big play.
“(Sophomore) Gavin Freeman, he speaks for himself. LV had some good catches. I feel like it was really spread out and I feel like a lot of the time — based on what people saw from us last year — they didn't think that we'd be able to have a fruitful offense that has six or seven receivers.”
Former four-star prospect and freshman Jaquaize Pettaway led OU in catches with nine in his first collegiate game. Anderson led the Sooners with 68 receiving yards, which included a deep 52-yard snag in the second quarter, while Gibson and Freeman each reached the end zone.
Jackson Arnold ➡️ Jayden Gibson. 🤯@_JacksonArnold_ | @TheJaydenGibson | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/ZJHYwnAXKp— 𝕺𝖐𝖑𝖆𝖍𝖔𝖒𝖆 𝖛𝖘. 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝖂𝖔𝖗𝖑𝖉 (@soonergridiron) September 2, 2023
Stoops started quick with four catches for 56 yards and a touchdown in the first quarter but left with an AC Joint sprain. Pettaway said Monday he’s “recovering really good.”
Farooq, who compiled 466 receiving yards a season ago, finished with zero catches.
“We all can do everything and we all play off each other,” Anthony said on Monday. “One of us might have a deep shot, Drake scores one play later and Gavin scored the next possession so we all can do anything and I feel like that proves it.”
Sooners redshirt senior quarterback Dillon Gabriel was asked Monday who he thought was going to lead the team in receiving yards in 2023.
“It's different, I think in a year a lot of things change, even game to game,” Gabriel said. “(Junior wide receiver Jalil Farooq) didn’t get much, but he blocked his butt off on the perimeter and you never know who's gonna get hot at what moment and I think that's the beauty of what we do. Just being able to plug and play with a bunch of different guys and produce, so time will tell for sure.”
For Freeman, who walked on at his father Jason’s alma mater and received a scholarship on Aug. 25, he wants to see everyone in the receivers room succeed. Freeman earned his first conference honor Monday when he was named Big 12 Co-Special Teams Player of the Week on Monday after he returned Saturday’s first punt of the game 82 yards for a touchdown.
He finished with four catches for 19 yards, but was more focused on his teammates’ success postgame.
“It's so fun to see everybody make plays,” Freeman said. “Because we all know each other can make plays and it makes the whole receiving room and the chemistry with everybody (better).”
Pettaway felt the same.
“I love to see my guys ball out,” Pettaway said. “That's the number one thing I love seeing. J-Gib, when he scored that touchdown, I was excited for him, man. So I just love to see my dogs ball out and I’ll of course have my time, but (seeing them succeed) really makes me happy.”
OU offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby credits the Sooners receivers’ immediate success to position coach Emmett Jones, who was hired from Texas Tech in the offseason.
After losing Cale Gundy at the beginning of 2022 and subbing in L’Damian Washington, OU’s receivers have a persistent voice with Jones. A longtime high school coach, Jones can relate to his players while also pushing them like a hard-nosed, old school teacher.
“Emmett’s toughness and edge and just his consistency with his guys every single day has been incredible,” Lebby said. “He's a guy that demands a ton out of that room and he's been awesome for our staff. He really has so from a scheme standpoint, to holding those guys accountable and making them a unit. That's something that's been big time for us.”
For Pettaway, a young receiver trying to find his way, he appreciates Jones’ realism with him. Besides leaning on Stoops and Freeman to guide him during his semester in Norman, he finds solace in his conversations with Jones.
“Really, really good,” Pettaway said of his relationship with Jones. “He's been keeping it real with me. I love that from him and he's a very, very good coach. And I feel like he's always pushing me to be the greatest version of myself on and off the field.”
While OU’s receivers room proved Venables’ ‘competitive depth’ message he preached during the offseason, the group is still waiting to see who will emerge as the true No. 1. As the depth chart and Saturday indicates, that might be Anthony, transfer from Michigan.
Lebby, Jones and the receivers aren’t worried about that now, though, as their main priority is to “score from far and score fast,” according to Anthony.
With two mainstay veterans, impact transfers, talented freshmen and promising second year players, OU’s receivers room has a chance to be one of OU’s strengths in 2023. The group will look for similar success when they face SMU at 5 p.m. Saturday in Norman on ESPN+.
“We’ve got the talent and we’ve got the coaches and we’ve got the game plan,” Gibson said. “This is only a taste, this is the beginning. We, the receivers, always knew we could do this but sometimes I don't know if anyone else thought we could do this.”
Editors note: This story was corrected to fix OU vs. SMU's kickoff time.