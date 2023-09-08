No. 18 Oklahoma (1-0) takes on SMU (1-0) at 5 p.m. Saturday in Norman on ESPN+.
The Sooners are fresh off a 73-0 win over Arkansas State where quarterbacks Dillon Gabriel and Jackson Arnold combined to complete 30 of their 33 passes for 422 yards and three touchdowns. The Mustangs defeated Louisiana Tech 38-14 last Saturday.
Here are predictions for the matchup from OU Daily’s football beat writers:
Colton Sulley, sports editor: OU 48, SMU 20
OU easily took care of the Red Wolves last week, scoring 28 points in the first quarter.
I don’t expect it to be that easy for the Sooners this week. Former four-star quarterback Preston Stone poses a legit threat.
I’m intrigued to see if OU’s defensive line creates more pressure Saturday and if the Sooners’ wide receivers room keeps up the consistency. I expect a close game in the first half, but Gabriel and Lebby’s offense will prove too much to overcome.
Louis Raser, assistant sports editor: OU 45, SMU 27
The Sooners’ defense faces their first test in a very capable Mustangs offense, which ranked 12th in points per game in 2022 and is fresh off a 38-point showing against Louisiana Tech. OU completed its first shutout since 2021 against Arkansas State, but struggled to pressure the Red Wolves’ quarterback, a trend I see continuing on Saturday.
I don’t anticipate the Sooners’ offense struggling much against SMU’s defense. I think the depth of OU’s receiving core will anchor a strong passing attack on Saturday and we’ll see much of the same Gabriel from week one.
Jason Batacao, assistant sports editor: OU 30, SMU 22
Oklahoma is set to face its first challenge on the offensive side of the ball.
Led by redshirt senior quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who finished 19-for-22 with 308 yards and two touchdowns last week, the Sooners will face a defensive front that tallied six sacks and 11 tackles for loss on Sept. 2. It’s a chance for Oklahoma to show off how “competitive” its depth truly is with its still largely- unproven wide receivers and running backs room.
I think offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby will lead the way for OU’s win over the Mustangs. The Sooners’ defense, however, will struggle against SMU quarterback Preston Stone. In the end, I anticipate an Oklahoma win, but I think the Mustangs keep it much closer than last week.