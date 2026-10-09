 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

LATEST

Loading scores…

ALERT

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 10 PM CDT SATURDAY...

The following statement was issued by the Oklahoma Department of
Environmental Quality until 10 PM CDT Saturday evening.

An Air Quality Alert for Ozone has been issued for Friday, October
9th, and Saturday, October 10th, for the Oklahoma City Metropolitan
area due to expected high concentrations of ozone.

Public Health Recommendations: Persons with existing heart or
respiratory ailments should reduce physical exertion and outdoor
activity.

The general public is encouraged to help alleviate the problem by
reducing vehicle miles traveled by riding the bus, carpooling, or
avoiding unnecessary trips. The public is also asked to avoid
refueling during the morning and early afternoon hours, and to avoid
the use of two cycle engines such as lawn mowers, motorcycles, weed
trimmers, and outboard engines. It is also advised to limit outdoor
burning.

To view the latest air quality map, visit airnow.gov or the AirNow
app.

For hourly updates on concentrations and possible health warnings,
telephone the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality at
405-702-4100. For more information on health effects, call the
American Lung Association of Oklahoma at 405-748-4674

How Brent Venables’ OU-Texas record compares to previous head coaches

Oklahoma-Texas Longhorns football

OU coach Brent Venables before the game against Texas on Oct. 11.

 Annie Davenport/OU Daily

OU head coach Brent Venables is heading to the Red River Rivalry with three losses in his first four matchups against Texas.

Venables was announced as head coach in 2021 following the departure of current USC head coach Lincoln Riley. Since that change, Venables’ resume against the Longhorns is not what OU fans would like to see. In his first Red River Rivalry game in 2022, the Sooners were blown out 49-0. A win in 2023 (34-30) got Venables back on track, but with losses in 2024 (34-3) and 2025 (23-6), Venables desperately needs a win to appease his fan base.

The rivalry between the Sooners and Longhorns has seemed more challenging for Venables and his team compared to his predecessors.

Head coach from 2017 to 2021, Riley had a 3-1 record in his first four seasons at OU. Before Riley, it was Bob Stoops (1999-2016) who had a 3-1 record in his first four years. Other notable coaches, such as Barry Switzer (1973-1989) and Bud Wilkinson (1947-1963) had success in their first four years as well, with Switzer at 3-0-1 and Wilkinson at 3-1.

From 1999 to 2011, Venables spent 13 seasons at OU as a defensive coach under Stoops. During that time, the Sooners went 8-5 against the Longhorns.

The next opportunity Venables has to improve his record is 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. 

This story was edited by Charlie DiVincenzo. Sophie Hemker copy edited this story. 

 

OU Daily standards

See an error? Earning trust is our duty. We correct errors atop stories. Identify an error, request a takedown or get in touch.

Independent and free since 1916: OU is committed to our editorial independence. You can help ensure our reporting remains strong and accessible to all invested in OU and Norman.

Artificial intelligence: The Daily in its news coverage does not publish reporting, writing, graphics or designs generated by AI. Read our policy.

Want to comment? We value dialogue on issues we cover. On our social media accounts, we moderate attacks, slurs, dehumanizing language, threats or the disclosure of private info. The editor considers guest column submissions.