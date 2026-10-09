How Brent Venables’ OU-Texas record compares to previous head coaches

OU head coach Brent Venables is heading to the Red River Rivalry with three losses in his first four matchups against Texas.
Venables was announced as head coach in 2021 following the departure of current USC head coach Lincoln Riley. Since that change, Venables’ resume against the Longhorns is not what OU fans would like to see. In his first Red River Rivalry game in 2022, the Sooners were blown out 49-0. A win in 2023 (34-30) got Venables back on track, but with losses in 2024 (34-3) and 2025 (23-6), Venables desperately needs a win to appease his fan base.
The rivalry between the Sooners and Longhorns has seemed more challenging for Venables and his team compared to his predecessors.
Head coach from 2017 to 2021, Riley had a 3-1 record in his first four seasons at OU. Before Riley, it was Bob Stoops (1999-2016) who had a 3-1 record in his first four years. Other notable coaches, such as Barry Switzer (1973-1989) and Bud Wilkinson (1947-1963) had success in their first four years as well, with Switzer at 3-0-1 and Wilkinson at 3-1.
From 1999 to 2011, Venables spent 13 seasons at OU as a defensive coach under Stoops. During that time, the Sooners went 8-5 against the Longhorns.
The next opportunity Venables has to improve his record is 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas.
This story was edited by Charlie DiVincenzo. Sophie Hemker copy edited this story.