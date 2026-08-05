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...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS
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&&

NPS cancel classes on day of OU football season opener, Friday of Labor Day weekend

Venables

Redshirt sophomore offensive line Eddy-Pierre Louis, head coach Brent Venables and redshirt senior offensive line E'Marion Harris after the spring game on April 18, 2026.

 Esther Hodson/OU Daily

Update — Wednesday, Aug. 5: Norman Public Schools Communications announced it will cancel classes on Friday, Sept. 4. NPS added that the OU game time "comes with the anticipation of significant traffic congestion and potential road closures" and that it adjusted its calendar "because these anticipated disruptions would affect bus routes, staff travel, and the ability of families to access schools and district offices safely."

OU's home opener for its 2026 football season has been changed to Sept. 4, making it a Friday game rather than kicking off on a Saturday.

According to a Monday email, the university has cancelled in-person classes at its Norman campus on Sept. 4 "to accommodate traffic, parking, and safety measures that accompany game day." Classes at the OU Health Campus in Oklahoma City, OU-Tulsa or in online programs will continue regularly scheduled instruction. 

OU also cancelled classes in 2024, the last time the Sooners opened the football season on a Friday. 

OU has won 20 straight home openers and has a 61-21-2 record in Friday games. Head coach Brent Venables is excited that the team will open the 2026 season on a Friday.

"Friday night games are rare for us, especially at home," Venables wrote in a statement, "so the opportunity to open our season under the lights on a Friday evening on Owen Field is exciting for our team. I expect the environment to be absolutely incredible, and I know our players will feed off that electricity."

OU will kick off against UTEP at 7 p.m. Sept. 4 at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on SEC Network+

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