Jaden Davis enters portal after 4 seasons with Sooners

Jaden Davis

Senior defensive back Jaden Davis during the game against Kent State on Sept. 10.

 Bob Nguyen/OU Daily

Oklahoma defensive back Jaden Davis will enter the transfer portal, he announced via Twitter on Monday.

Davis appeared in 47 games for the Sooners in four seasons and recorded 104 total tackles. He finished with 35 tackles in 2022 and was expected to compete for more playing time in 2023.

The Fort Lauderdale, Florida, native was a four-star recruit in the 2019 class, per 247Sports' Composite rankings. He was also the No. 25-ranked cornerback and No. 225 prospect overall.

"Thank you Sooner nation for everything," Davis wrote in his tweet.

The 5-foot-10 defensive back is the Sooners' second departure to the transfer portal since the spring transfer portal window opened on Saturday. Defensive lineman Kori Roberson announced his portal entry on Sunday.

The portal closes again on April 30. OU kicks off its spring game at 2:30 p.m. on April 22 (ESPN+). 

