Jaden Davis enters portal after 4 seasons with Sooners

Oklahoma defensive back Jaden Davis will enter the transfer portal, he announced via Twitter on Monday.
April 17, 2023
Davis appeared in 47 games for the Sooners in four seasons and recorded 104 total tackles. He finished with 35 tackles in 2022 and was expected to compete for more playing time in 2023.
The Fort Lauderdale, Florida, native was a four-star recruit in the 2019 class, per 247Sports' Composite rankings. He was also the No. 25-ranked cornerback and No. 225 prospect overall.
"Thank you Sooner nation for everything," Davis wrote in his tweet.
The 5-foot-10 defensive back is the Sooners' second departure to the transfer portal since the spring transfer portal window opened on Saturday. Defensive lineman Kori Roberson announced his portal entry on Sunday.
The portal closes again on April 30. OU kicks off its spring game at 2:30 p.m. on April 22 (ESPN+).
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.