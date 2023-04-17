Tracking OU football's roster additions, departures of offseason

Oklahoma landed 11 newcomers and had 17 departures after the initial transfer portal window from Dec. 5 to Jan. 18.
Now, as spring practices start to wrap up around the country, players are allowed to enter the transfer portal with instant eligibility from April 15-30.
The Sooners cap off their spring practices with their annual spring game on April 22.
Here's the list of OU newcomers and departures this offseason, including the spring window:
Incoming transfers
Blake Smith, TE
Smith, a Texas A&M transfer, announced his commitment to OU on Jan. 16. He caught two passes in 2022 as a redshirt sophomore.
#BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/oUwzA201ic— Blake (@blakesmith_11) January 16, 2023
Walter Rouse, OT
Rouse, a Stanford transfer, announced his commitment to OU on Jan. 14. A senior last season, Rouse has one year of eligibility remaining at Oklahoma. He played in 10 games last year and was a finalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy, also known as the academic Heisman.
I’m all in! Boomer Sooner! #OUDNA #Committed 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/ZsfNlU65WM— Walter Rouse (@wrouse19) January 14, 2023
Davon Sears, DT
Sears, a Texas State transfer, announced his commitment to OU on Jan. 9. A redshirt sophomore last season, Sears has two years of eligibility remaining at Oklahoma. He recorded 15 total tackles and a sack last year.
Okla-home-a❤️🤍 #committed #sooners @CoachToddBates pic.twitter.com/NuzvFh2mPE— Davon Sears Jr. (@sears_davon) January 9, 2023
Rondell Bothroyd, DE
Bothroyd, a Wake Forest transfer, announced his commitment to OU on Jan. 8. The incoming sixth-year senior adds 16.5 career sacks to the Sooners. The 6-foot-4, 265-pound pass rusher also has 136 career tackles.
#BoomerSooner ⭕️U @MiguelChavis65 @CoachToddBates @CoachVenables @OU_Football pic.twitter.com/t9l1ZR5Dz1— rondyfromthepack (@_dellron) January 8, 2023
Caleb Shaffer, OL
Shaffer, a Miami (Ohio) transfer, announced his commitment to OU on Jan. 5. Shaffer started 35 games with the Redhawks and will help lessen the blow left by three-year starter Chris Murray at guard. The 6-foot-5, 333-pound lineman has two years of eligibility remaining.
I thank God for what he’s done and for what he’s about to do🔴⚪️ BOOMER SOONER #COMMITTED pic.twitter.com/sOg0aAHCnH— Caleb Shaffer🇳🇬 (@cbshaffer53) January 5, 2023
Luke Elzinga, P
Elzinga, a Central Michigan transfer, announced his commitment to OU on Jan. 1. Elzinga was a two-time All-MAC first-team selection by Pro Football Focus and will battle for the starting position with Michael Turk out of eligibility. Elzinga has two years of eligibility remaining.
Excited for the next chapter! Thank you @nunez_jay @CoachVenables for this opportunity! #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/vr8VKR7d6p— Luke Elzinga (@ElzingaLuke) January 1, 2023
Trace Ford, DE
Ford, an Oklahoma State transfer, announced his commitment to OU on Dec. 28. The former three-star recruit recorded 8.5 sacks and forced three fumbles across three seasons with the Cowboys. Ford is an Edmond native.
Oklahoma kid 🚶🏾♂️ pic.twitter.com/HaTlNo973s— Trace Ford (@traceford12) December 28, 2022
Reggie Pearson Jr., S
Pearson, a Texas Tech transfer, announced his commitment to OU on Dec. 22. The former three-star recruit from Detroit recorded 55 tackles, four pass deflections and two interceptions this season.
COMMITTED!!!!! #BOOMER @JayValai @CoachVenables #Alpha&Omega pic.twitter.com/NHqj5DVbhU— Reggie (@reggiepearson21) December 22, 2022
Dasan McCullough, OLB
McCullough, an Indiana transfer, announced his commitment to OU alongside his brother, Daeh, a 2023 four-star safety, on Dec. 12. McCullough, a freshman, recorded 48 total tackles and four sacks in 11 games for the Hoosiers in 2022. He has three years of eligibility remaining.
Done Deal. #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/dMMoqZ1j0J— Dasan Mccullough (@Dasan2022) December 13, 2022
Austin Stogner, TE
Stogner, a South Carolina transfer, announced his commitment to OU on Dec. 8. Stogner played his first three seasons for the Sooners before transferring after former head coach Lincoln Riley left for USC. He has one year of eligibility left and has 864 career receiving yards and nine touchdowns.
Run it back! pic.twitter.com/L439sTHd44— Austin Stogner (@austin_stogner) December 8, 2022
Jacob Lacey, DL
Lacey, a Notre Dame transfer, announced his commitment to OU on Nov. 24. The former four-star recruit from Bowling Green, Kentucky, tallied 35 tackles — 6.5 for loss — and 2.5 sacks with the Fighting Irish.
Happy Thanksgiving 🦃. #BoomerSooner⚪️🔴 pic.twitter.com/Ly8TCpQ4SD— Jlacey.M©️🩸 (@JacobLacey6) November 24, 2022
Outgoing transfers
Jaden Davis, CB
Davis, a fifth-year senior, announced his plans to enter the transfer portal on April 17. The Fort Lauderdale, Florida, native appeared in 47 career games with the Sooners and started nine games in 2022. He has one season of eligibility remaining.
April 17, 2023
Kori Roberson Jr., DL
Roberson, a redshirt junior, announced his plans to enter the transfer portal on April 16. The Houston native didn't appear in 2022 but has 29 career tackles with 1.5 sacks. Roberson has two seasons of eligibility remaining.
April 16, 2023
Micah Bowens, QB
Bowens, a redshirt sophomore, announced his entry to the transfer portal on Jan. 24. Bowens did not play in three seasons with the Sooners. The 5-foot-11, 190-pound quarterback was a three-star recruit in the 2020 recruiting class.
🚨BREAKING🚨 Oklahoma QB Micah Bowens has officially entered the NCAA transfer portal, per @mzenitz.He previously transferred from Penn State to Oklahoma in 2022.Story: https://t.co/TKHcNlq50Q pic.twitter.com/O2KWrlacoX— On3 (@On3sports) January 24, 2023
Marcus Alexander, OL
Alexander, a redshirt junior, committed to Texas State on April 17. Alexander made one career appearance against Missouri State in 2020. The 6-foot-4, 235-pound lineman was a three-star recruit in the 2019 recruiting class.
I’M COMING HOME. pic.twitter.com/qyoakgx4Nz— Big Tank🌹 (@malexander1545) April 17, 2023
David Ugwoegbu, LB
Ugwoegbu, a senior, committed to Houston on Jan. 9. The former four-star recruit ranked second on the team in tackles with 101 last season.
ILB David Ugwoegbu (@Davidu2x), who played four years for @OU_Football & started in 2022, told FOX 26 Sports he’s transferring to @UHCougarFB where he will play defensive end: “I decided to play ball at the University of Houston for my last year. I’m gonna be making a position..” pic.twitter.com/W90x7hfVTC— Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) January 24, 2023
Kevonte Henry, DE
Henry, a freshman, entered the portal on Dec. 7. The former four-star recruit flipped from Michigan to Oklahoma on signing day last February. He didn't appear in a game for the Sooners in 2022 and has four years of eligibility remaining.
Thankful for all the opportunities I was given 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/CP883RJlkc— Kevonte Fatutoa Henry (@FatutoaH) December 8, 2022
Josh Ellison, DT
Ellison, a senior, committed to Memphis on Jan. 16. He entered the portal on Dec. 7. The former three-star recruit from Blinn College recorded 41 tackles and 1.5 sacks across three seasons with OU. He has one season of eligibility remaining.
AGTG…🙏🏾 #committed pic.twitter.com/H8JIkWD0tq— Joshua Ellison (@ellisonjoshua5) January 16, 2023
Brian Darby, WR
Darby, a junior, entered the portal on Dec. 5. The former three-star recruit from College Station, Texas, caught eight career passes for 116 yards and two touchdowns at OU. He has three years of eligibility remaining after appearing in four games this season.
December 5, 2022
Cedric Roberts, DT
Roberts, a freshman, announced he entered the portal on Dec. 5. Roberts later announced on Dec. 19 he is transferring to Texas State. The former three-star recruit from Pflugerville, Texas, didn't appear in a game this season.
Momma, I’m home! @GJKinne @TXSTATEFOOTBALL @CoachMikeOG #COMMITTED #TakeBackTexas #EatEmUp pic.twitter.com/JUXoi3sz9p— The Cedric Roberts (@Big_cedy) December 19, 2022
Clayton Smith, OLB/DE
Smith, a redshirt freshman, announced his commitment to Arizona State on Jan. 19. He entered the transfer portal on Dec. 5. The former four-star recruit from Queen City, Texas, appeared in two games this season, recording five tackles.
Let’s do it #ForksUp pic.twitter.com/9hCXzOwkqp— C$ 💫 (@claytonsmith_10) January 19, 2023
Brey Walker, OL
Walker, a redshirt senior, announced he would enter the transfer portal on Dec. 4. The former five-star recruit from Moore appeared in 39 games, primarily as a reserve and on special teams, across five seasons in Norman.
Haven’t been on here in a while but oh well.#Sooner4life pic.twitter.com/8fsgoj2iLm— Brey Walker (@BreyWalker) December 4, 2022
Bryson Washington, DB
Washington, a redshirt sophomore, announced he would enter the portal on Dec. 3. The former four-star recruit from Los Angeles appeared in 16 games across the past three seasons.
❤️🔥 pic.twitter.com/8sphSpfbx6— ¹⁵ Bryson Washington (@ChasingDream8) December 3, 2022
Nick Evers, QB
Evers, a freshman, announced he would enter the portal on Dec. 3. Evers later announced on Dec. 17 that he is transferring to Wisconsin. The former four-star recruit from Flower Mound, Texas, appeared in one game but didn't record any stats in 2022.
In the Lord I trust🖤 @BadgerFootball #COMMITTED pic.twitter.com/Fed2aFeSSF— nicco (@NickEvers12) December 17, 2022
Alton Tarber, DL
Tarber, a freshman, announced he would enter the portal on Dec. 2. The former three-star recruit from Deerfield Beach, Florida, didn't appear in a game in 2022.
Kendall Dennis, DB
Dennis, a redshirt sophomore, announced he would enter the portal on Dec. 2. His commitment to South Florida was made public on Dec. 18. The former four-star recruit from Lakeland, Florida, appeared in seven games this season, recording four tackles.
Oklahoma DB Kendall Dennis has committed to South Florida. @theycravekd TRANSFER TRACKER https://t.co/DPSnLfpDbo pic.twitter.com/DVVhxUCgwG— NCAA Transfer Portal (@RivalsPortal) December 18, 2022
Joshua Eaton, CB
Eaton, a junior, announced he would enter the portal on Nov. 30. He announced his commitment to Texas State on Jan. 9. The former four-star recruit from Houston has six career tackles. He didn't appear in a game in 2022.
The journey and destination is not chosen by me, it’s chosen by the lord himself. #Nextstop#letsbegreat pic.twitter.com/dr2CNdPTqk— JE🦜1 (@JoshuaEaton_1) January 9, 2023
Theo Wease Jr., WR
Wease, a redshirt junior, announced he would enter the portal on Nov. 30. He committed to Missouri on Dec. 11. The former five-star recruit from Allen, Texas, registered 19 catches for 378 yards and four touchdowns this season. He recorded 64 receptions for 1,044 yards and 10 touchdowns in his Sooners career.
I got in that mode couldn't wait no longer had to take a turn.. #Miz pic.twitter.com/MPLWvyXDEe— Theo Wease Jr (@_TheoWeaseJr) December 11, 2022
Jordan Mukes, DB
Mukes, a sophomore, announced he would enter the transfer portal on Nov. 29. He has since transferred to Abilene Christian. The former four-star recruit from Choctaw High School played in 12 games in 2021, registering four tackles, but did not appear in a game in 2022.
I will be entering the transfer portal on Dec 5th! With 3 years of eligibility. My recruitment is 100% open. Thankful for my time at the University at Oklahoma. pic.twitter.com/EqCJU7dlQ8— 29 (@JordanMukes2) November 29, 2022
Joseph Wete, LB
Wete, a redshirt sophomore, who has entered the portal twice this cycle, has withdrawn his name as of Dec. 19, according to On3's Matt Zenitz. He previously entered the portal on Sept. 7, but was forced to withdraw due to a new window rule. He later re-entered the portal in mid-October. The former four-star recruit appeared in 11 games across three seasons with OU.
🚨BREAKING🚨 Oklahoma LB Joseph Wete has withdrawn from the NCAA transfer portal, per On3's @mzenitz. More: https://t.co/JNzEVjYhyJ pic.twitter.com/ZQWoAiOU0x— On3 (@On3sports) December 19, 2022
NFL draft declarations
Daniel Parker Jr., TE
Parker, a fifth-year senior, declared for the NFL draft on Jan. 25. The first-year Missouri transfer caught four passes for 28 yards in 2022.
January 25, 2023
Chris Murray, OL
Murray, a senior offensive lineman, declared for the draft on Jan. 9. The former four-star recruit from Santa Ana, California, made 25 starts for the Sooners the past three seasons and was an All-Big 12 honorable mention this season.
Thankful for an opportunity to continue doing what I Love❤️ #4sup #BOOMERSooner 4Life ! pic.twitter.com/JbULgmxvUs— Chris Murray (@chris1murray) January 9, 2023
Trey Morrison, DB
Morrison, a senior defensive back, declared for the draft on Jan. 7. The Norcross, Georgia, native made 34 total tackles and two pass deflections in his lone season with the Sooners after starting for four seasons at North Carolina.
All glory to God. Let’s rock pic.twitter.com/G32AnNijVV— Trey Morrison (@Trey_Morrison23) January 7, 2023
Justin Broiles, DB
Broiles, a sixth-year defensive back, declared for the draft on Jan. 5. The Oklahoma City native made 26 career starts. In 2022, he had his career-best season, recording 66 total tackles with two pass deflections and an interception. Broiles was a 2022 captain.
Chase the Hard and embrace what you Fear & FaceEverythingAndRise! #NextRack pic.twitter.com/teWRnbfZgm— Justin Broiles🧥 (@JustinbroilesJ) January 5, 2023
Jeffery Johnson, DT
Johnson, a fifth-year senior, declared for the draft on Jan. 4. The first-year Tulane transfer totaled 18 tackles, with 2.5 going for loss. He appeared in all 13 games and made six starts.
New Beginning ❤️🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/ppoSEDAsje— 🔱 Jeffery Johnson 🔱 (@Jeffery5621) January 5, 2023
Brayden Willis, TE
Willis, a fifth-year senior, declared for the NFL draft on Jan. 2. The Arlington, Texas, product recorded four receptions for 58 yards in the Sooners' 35-32 Cheez-It Bowl loss to Florida State on Dec. 29. Willis led OU with seven touchdown receptions in 2022.
Sooner for life ❤️ pic.twitter.com/7x7FqlwyGd— Brayden Willis (@Bwillis_11) January 3, 2023
DaShaun White, LB
White, a fifth-year senior, declared for the draft on Jan. 1. The North Richland Hills, Texas, product tallied a career-high 90 tackles this season, adding to his career total of 249. He finished his Sooners career as a four-year starter.
January 2, 2023
Jalen Redmond, DL
Redmond, a redshirt junior, declared for the draft on Dec. 18. The former four-star recruit from Midwest City logged 23 tackles — 10 for loss — and four sacks this season, all highs among OU's interior defensive linemen.
Next Chapter ❤️ 💫 pic.twitter.com/qWCfuWcyBV— J RED (@jalen_redmond) December 18, 2022
Eric Gray, RB
Gray, a senior, declared for the draft on Dec. 3. The former four-star prospect from Memphis, Tennessee, appeared in 25 games the past two seasons after transferring from Tennessee. He rushed for 1,364 yards and 11 touchdowns this season.
SOONER AND VOL FOR LIFE!! 🖤 pic.twitter.com/Dh1muWkTS8— ERIC GRAY (@1ericgray) December 3, 2022
Wanya Morris, OL
Morris, a senior, declared for the draft on Dec. 2. The former five-star prospect from Grayson, Georgia, appeared in 15 games for the Sooners across the past two seasons after transferring from Tennessee.
To New beginnings 🤍 pic.twitter.com/EoEufLWEAb— TheWanyaMorris™️ (@wanyamorris64) December 2, 2022
Anton Harrison, OL
Harrison, a junior, declared for the draft on Nov. 28. The former four-star recruit from Washington, D.C., made 24 starts for the Sooners the past two seasons and was an All-Big 12 first-team selection this season.
Next Chapter ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ecAbYcLfIm— Anton Harrison ₇₁ (@Ayee_Tonn) November 30, 2022
