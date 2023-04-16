 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Kori Roberson enters portal after 4 seasons with Sooners

OU football helmet

OU football helmet during the game against Nebraska in Lincoln, Nebraska on Sept. 17.

 Ray Bahner/OU Daily

Oklahoma defensive lineman Kori Roberson will enter the transfer portal, he announced via Twitter on Sunday.

Roberson appeared in 26 games for the Sooners and recorded 29 total tackles. He didn't play in 2022.

The Houston native was a three-star recruit in the 2019 class, per 247Sports' Composite rankings. He was also the No. 32-ranked strong-side defensive end and No. 476 prospect overall.

"I will forever be a Sooner, and have that OU DNA running through my veins," Roberson wrote in his tweet.

The 6-foot-3 defensive lineman is the Sooners' first departure to the transfer portal since the spring transfer portal window opened on Saturday.

Newsletters

Tags

Assistant sports editor

Colton Sulley is one of the OU Daily's assistant sports editors and covers OU football. He is a junior majoring in journalism. 

Load comments