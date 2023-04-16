Kori Roberson enters portal after 4 seasons with Sooners

Oklahoma defensive lineman Kori Roberson will enter the transfer portal, he announced via Twitter on Sunday.
April 16, 2023
Roberson appeared in 26 games for the Sooners and recorded 29 total tackles. He didn't play in 2022.
The Houston native was a three-star recruit in the 2019 class, per 247Sports' Composite rankings. He was also the No. 32-ranked strong-side defensive end and No. 476 prospect overall.
"I will forever be a Sooner, and have that OU DNA running through my veins," Roberson wrote in his tweet.
The 6-foot-3 defensive lineman is the Sooners' first departure to the transfer portal since the spring transfer portal window opened on Saturday.
