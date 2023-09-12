The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority was authorized by the Council of Bond Oversight to officially enter the bond market for its ACCESS Oklahoma project Monday morning.
OTA will begin selling parts of its $500 million bond package that will fund the projects and construction in ACCESS.
ACCESS Oklahoma is a 15-year, $5 billion infrastructure project that is set to construct new turnpikes and improve existing highways. Three of those new turnpike routes — the South Extension Turnpike, East-West Connector and the Tri-City Connector — have received pushback from Cleveland County residents since its announcement in 2022.
The appearance before the Council of Bond Oversight was the final step before entering the bond market. This approval comes after the project was stalled while waiting for a state Supreme Court decision that would eventually allow the OTA to proceed with ACCESS.
Prior to the meeting, members of the anti-turnpike organization Pike Off OTA asked the council to deny the bond application for three reasons: pending litigation, an ongoing investigative audit and the denial of turnpike routes from the Bureau of Reclamation.
The council approved OTA’s bond request previously in 2022, but that approval depended on the resolution of legal challenges. The two cases, one involving the Open Meetings Act and the other questioning OTA’s constitutional authority, were not resolved before the bond window ended, leading to OTA’s appearance before the council on Monday.
Tassie Hirschfeld, OU professor and lead plaintiff in the Open Meetings Act case, said she was disappointed with the approvals from both the Supreme Court and Council of Bond Oversight. Hirschfeld encouraged potential bond purchasers to conduct a thorough review of risks prior to investing in the OTA.
“The fact that our state government refuses to impose any oversight over the (OTA) should alarm all potential investors,” Hirschfeld said.
This story was edited by Alexia Aston and Taylor Jones. Grace Rhodes and Nikkie Aisha copy edited this story.