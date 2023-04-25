Norman announces road closures, parking information ahead of Norman Music Festival, Fill the Stadium

The Norman Police Department announced road closures, traffic advice and parking information in a press release Tuesday in preparation for Norman Music Festival and Fill the Stadium on Saturday.
Fill the Stadium is a student-led religious organization that is partnering with Pulse, a religious nonprofit, to put on a free concert featuring Chance the Rapper at the Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Saturday. The concert overlaps with the final night of Norman Music Festival, a 15-year-old three-day event featuring local and national bands and musicians.
According to NPD, traffic delays are expected as Fill the Stadium sold approximately 60,000 tickets and 100,000 people are expected to attend Norman Music Festival.
NPD provided a map showing separate suggested routes for each event.
Norman Music Festival visitors were encouraged to enter Norman from north and west access points, such as Flood Avenue, Robinson and Main Street.
Fill the Stadium attendees were directed to enter the city from the south and west entrances of Norman, such as those off of State Highway 9.
The release also announced a number of road closures starting Wednesday, which are displayed in red on the map. The first closure will be James Garner Avenue between Main and Eufaula Street starting this Wednesday through 5 p.m. Sunday.
Crawford Avenue will be closed between Gray and Main Street starting at 6 p.m. Thursday through early morning hours on Sunday. Main Street between Porter and Santa Fe Avenue will be closed between Friday to Sunday.
Roads directly surrounding the Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium will be closed Saturday afternoon through the end of the Fill the Stadium event. These roads include Jenkins Avenue between Brooks Avenue and Lindsey Street, Lindsey Street from Elm Street to Jenkins Avenue and Asp Avenue north of Lindsey Street adjacent to the stadium.
NPD included guidance on parking such as avoiding common parking violations like parking along yellow curbs. The public parking lot on Gray Street will close at 8 a.m. on Friday with 40 spaces reserved for annual parking permit holders until 6 p.m. Friday, according to NPD.
For more information on the events, visit the Norman Music Festival website or the Fill the Stadium website.
This story was edited by Alexia Aston, Karoline Leonard and Jazz Wolfe. Nikkie Aisha and Mary Ann Livingood copy edited this story.
