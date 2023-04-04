 Skip to main content
Chance the Rapper to perform at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in free concert

Chance the Rapper

Chance the Rapper will perform at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in a free concert on April 29 as part of a “Fill the Stadium."

 Photo via Fill the Stadium's Instagram

Chance the Rapper will perform at 7 p.m. on April 29 in the Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in a free concert as part of a religious event.

Pulse, a religious nonprofit, is partnering with “Fill the Stadium”, a student-led organization, to host an event that brings people together for a concert and gospel proclamation on OU’s campus, according to its website. The organization announced Tuesday that Chance the Rapper will headline the event, and the artist confirmed his attendance on his Instagram story Tuesday afternoon.

Chance the Rapper story screenshot

Screenshot of Chance the Rapper's Instagram story on April 4. 

Other performers include Christian artists Chandler Moore of Maverick City Music and Kari Jobe.

Fill the Stadium has met at 9:30 p.m. every Wednesday since September to work on this event, Fill the Stadium creative co-lead Reagan Petersen wrote in an email to OU Daily. They did not receive approval to host the event in the stadium until February. 

Pulse recently held a religious tour of universities in February that included Big 12 schools like Texas Tech University and Iowa State University. 

Nick Hall, Pulse’s president, founded Pulse as a student at North Dakota State University in 2006. It organizes religious concerts, prayer sessions and sermons aimed at college students, according to its website.

Tickets are available to anyone and must be claimed in advance.

Editor's Note: This article was updated at 3:04 p.m. to add that Pulse is partnering with Fill the Stadium, a student organization. A statement from Fill the Stadium was also added.  

This story was edited by Alexia Aston, Karoline Leonard and Jillian Taylor. Francisco Gutierrez copy edited this story.

news editor

Jazz Wolfe has been with the Daily since 2020. They were previously a culture reporter, culture editor and the summer editor-in-chief. They focus on science and health journalism. 

