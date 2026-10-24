 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

LATEST

Loading scores…

OU-Mississippi State football: Live updates, TV details

Brent Venables arriving to Mississippi State game

Head coach Brent Venables arriving to Mississippi State game on Oct. 24, 2026.

OU is facing Mississippi State at 2:30 p.m. at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville on SEC Network.

The Sooners (3-3) are coming off a loss to No. 12 Kentucky (6-1), while Mississippi State (4-2) recently fell to No. 18 LSU  (5-2).

Sandell misses the mark: Fifth-year kicker Tate Sandell fails to convert on a 45-yard field goal to start the second quarter.

OU 3, Mississippi State (11:10, 1Q): Fifth-year kicker Tate Sandell completes a 42-yard field goal.

Mississippi State scoreless on 1st drive: Mississippi State punts it on fourth and four after sophomore quarterback Kamario Taylor completed a 11-yard pass on third and 15 on the previous play.

OU senior defensive lineman PJ Adebawore sacked Taylor on second down to put Mississippi State to third and 15.

Michael Fasusi set to play: Sophomore offensive lineman Michael Fasusi is set to return from injury. He had been sidelined with a shoulder injury since exiting the season opener against UTEP.

Read the full game day availability report here:

Game day availability report for Mississippi State

Sooners' Michael Fasusi is available to play against Mississippi State.

OU honoring Sean Hutton: The Sooners are wearing helmet stickers in support of hospitalized player Sean Hutton.

OU honoring Sean Hutton against Mississippi State

OU is honoring hospitalized player Sean Hutton with helmet stickers against Mississippi State.

Hutton was tended to at Wednesday’s practice by OU’s athletic training staff and transported to the hospital. He remains at the hospital. He is in stable condition.

OU Daily standards

See an error? Earning trust is our duty. We correct errors atop stories. Identify an error, request a takedown or get in touch.

Independent and free since 1916: OU is committed to our editorial independence. You can help ensure our reporting remains strong and accessible to all invested in OU and Norman.

Artificial intelligence: The Daily in its news coverage does not publish reporting, writing, graphics or designs generated by AI. Read our policy.

Want to comment? We value dialogue on issues we cover. On our social media accounts, we moderate attacks, slurs, dehumanizing language, threats or the disclosure of private info. The editor considers guest column submissions.