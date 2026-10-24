OU-Mississippi State football: Live updates, TV details

OU is facing Mississippi State at 2:30 p.m. at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville on SEC Network.
The Sooners (3-3) are coming off a loss to No. 12 Kentucky (6-1), while Mississippi State (4-2) recently fell to No. 18 LSU (5-2).
Sandell misses the mark: Fifth-year kicker Tate Sandell fails to convert on a 45-yard field goal to start the second quarter.
OU 3, Mississippi State (11:10, 1Q): Fifth-year kicker Tate Sandell completes a 42-yard field goal.
Mississippi State scoreless on 1st drive: Mississippi State punts it on fourth and four after sophomore quarterback Kamario Taylor completed a 11-yard pass on third and 15 on the previous play.
OU senior defensive lineman PJ Adebawore sacked Taylor on second down to put Mississippi State to third and 15.
Michael Fasusi set to play: Sophomore offensive lineman Michael Fasusi is set to return from injury. He had been sidelined with a shoulder injury since exiting the season opener against UTEP.
Read the full game day availability report here:
OU honoring Sean Hutton: The Sooners are wearing helmet stickers in support of hospitalized player Sean Hutton.