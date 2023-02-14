Norman City Council, Norman Public Schools elections: live results

OU Daily monitored unofficial election results during Tuesday’s Norman City Council and Norman Public Schools’ bond elections as they were tallied on the Oklahoma State Election Board website.
Austin Ball won the Ward 1 Norman City Council seat, receiving more votes than incumbent Brandi Studley, who dropped out of the race in January.
Bree Montoya defeated incumbent Kelly Lynn for the Ward 3 Norman City Council seat.
Incumbent Ward 5 Councilmember Rarchar Tortorello will face former Councilmember and Pike Off OTA President Michael Nash in a runoff election.
Incumbent Stephen Holman ran opposed and automatically maintained his seat.
Norman Public Schools’ $353.9 million bond:
Norman voters voted in favor of NPS Propositions 1 and 2.
OU Daily will not update the page for the NPS Board of Education Office 3 election. Visit the OU Daily website for results when they're called.
This story was edited by Karoline Leonard and Jazz Wolfe.
