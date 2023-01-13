Ward 1 Norman City council member resigns, ends reelection campaign

Ward 1 Councilmember Brandi Studley resigned Friday from her position and is no longer seeking reelection.
In a statement on Facebook, Studley wrote she is seeking opportunities outside of Norman, leading her to leave before her term expires and ending her campaign.
“I recognize the impact this has and the substantive work I’m leaving behind. I also know my ward and feel confident I have reflected their values and their desires for what Norman should be in the future,” Studley wrote.
Studley was elected to council in 2021 after spending most of her life in Norman. She founded the Social Injustice League of Norman with her children, delivering food to the homeless several days a week.
While on the council, Studley advocated for affordable housing measures, increased public transportation and improved mental health response, requesting a vote on forming and funding a mobile crisis response unit in December.
Studley’s name will still appear on the Feb. 14 ballot against Austin Ball because she did not remove it before the Dec. 9 filing period. Should Studley win, a special election would be called to fill her seat for the term, she wrote in her statement.
Her current term, which is set to end in July, will be filled by a candidate chosen through a selection committee of Ward 1 residents, Studley speculated in her statement.
OU Daily reached out to Mayor Larry Heikkila and Tiffany Vrska, chief communications director for the city of Norman, to clarify how her seat will be filled. This article will be updated as those responses become available.
In a text message to OU Daily, Studley said she is not planning on making any other announcements beyond her Facebook post
“I love this city, It is where I have spent the majority of my life, and it is the city that helped me become the person who can be in a position to take such a leap in my career and in my life,” Studley wrote. “I am heartbroken to leave with so much left to do.”
