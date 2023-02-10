Norman Public Schools' near $354 million bond proposal to appear on Tuesday ballot

Norman residents will vote for a $353.9 million bond, proposing a catalog of additions and renovations to Norman Public Schools during the Feb. 14 election.
The bond includes the $24 million expansion for the Norman North High School football stadium, which features lighting additions and turf improvements, a new $18 million district performing arts center and an additional $32 million facility for the Oklahoma Aviation Academy.
The bond also includes infrastructure improvements, with $72 million for NPS’s 17 elementary schools, $18 million for the four middle schools, $28 million for Norman High School and Norman North High School, and $153,000 for Norman’s Dimensions Academy.
The money for the bond comes from the county’s sinking millage fund, which is designed to pay for capital improvements that have been approved through voting, according to NPS.
The bond, including its proposed additions and renovations, requires 60 percent of the votes to be passed.
The bond also features $18 million toward general improvements to the district, such as updates to baseball and softball fields and new multiuse spaces for esports among others.
The Norman Board of Education approved the bond proposal on Nov. 28. If approved by voters on Tuesday, it wouldn’t increase the millage rate for the Norman residents.
Tuesday’s ballot will feature two propositions as school transportation bond issues must be listed as a separate proposition on the ballot. The first proposition is for $349.8 million and the second, specifically featuring school transportation items, is $4.1 million.
Nick Migliorino, NPS superintendent, said the bond will support the district’s “day-to-day operations,” and it will benefit NPS students and staff.
“These are steps in our long-term plan to maintain and enhance our excellent educational opportunities,” Migliorino said in an NPS press release about the bond proposal.
Norman City Council elections will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 14. For more information on where, when and how to vote, visit the Cleveland County Election Board website.
This story was edited by Alexia Aston, Jazz Wolfe and Karoline Leonard. Ansley Chambers and Nikkie Aisha copy edited this story.
