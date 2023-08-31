News Beat: From OU Daily logo

The logo for the News Beat: From OU Daily, a weekly news podcast. 

News Beat from OU Daily, a weekly podcast featuring the week’s headlines from the news and culture desks about the city and campus, released its second episode Friday. 

In this episode, news editor Peggy Dodd and news reporter Megan Pratt review this week's headlines.

While the weekly episode will air on Fridays ranging from 8-15 minutes, News Beat will release longer, special editions before OU Daily’s print publications launch. Those episodes will feature Daily reporters and editors discussing the stories included in the most recent edition of OU Daily Magazine and other guides.

 

Check out the stories featured in this week's episode: 

2023 Presidential Speakers Series features discussion of democracy, higher education
New OU program, IMPACT360°, aims to support students with autism, teach skills for college life
OU to host Harold Hamm for discussion about new book on energy independence in America
Norman Public Schools updates security guidelines in aftermath of Choctaw High School shooting
Norman Police Department reports crime, call statistics to council
Spike in Oklahoma COVID-19 cases, new variants on the rise
Oklahoma House Democrats call for bipartisan investigation into State Superintendent Ryan Walters
Undergraduate Student Congress votes to honor OU softball, women's gymnastics, appoints committee members
OU Health Services to host Overdose Awareness Day event, promote drug safety items, recovery services

Tags

Support our independent local journalism

Robust news organizations like ours generate civic good that informs, improves and inspires communities. For those invested in OU and Norman, OU Daily uniquely has:

• Free independent local journalism that's routinely honored at collegiate, state and national levels

• The city's largest reporting staff largely drawn from one of the nation's top journalism colleges

• A veteran advising staff with a mission to build on our legacy as a launching pad for media professionals

Whether in a one-time donation or a recurring pledge, please CONTRIBUTE TO OUR MISSION.