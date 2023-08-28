OU will host Harold Hamm, founder and executive chairman of Continental Resources, to discuss his new book exploring his journey to help restore America as an energy superpower at OU next week.
According to a university press release, Hamm, a national leader in promoting health, education and energy advocacy, will discuss his new book, “Game Changer: Our 50-Year Mission to Secure America’s Energy Independence,” with OU President Joseph Harroz Jr.
“Throughout his trailblazing career of over five decades, Harold Hamm has earned widespread acclaim as a giant in the energy industry, distinguished by his dedication to higher education and invaluable contributions to medical research,” Harroz said in the release. “We look forward to this engaging conversation and the many lessons we can learn from his storied career.”
Hamm was born in Lexington and moved to Enid at the age of 16, where he graduated high school and worked at a Champlin Products Service Station.
In 1967, Hamm founded Continental Resources, a top 10 independent oil producer and the largest privately held oil company in the United States. Hamm currently serves as executive chairman for the company. He also co-founded and serves as executive chairman of the Domestic Energy Producers Alliance, which aims to preserve millions of jobs and billions of dollars in economic activity and tax revenue generated by onshore drilling and production activities in the United States.
Hamm also donated more than $65 million to the world-renowned OU Health Harold Hamm Diabetes Center, which inspires progress toward effective prevention strategies and optimal care at the forefront of diabetes research, according to the release. He additionally established the Harold Hamm International Prize for Biomedical Research in Diabetes, a $250,000 biennial award celebrating the scientific achievements of outstanding research.
Hamm is a member of OU’s “Lead On” campaign committee, the largest philanthropic campaign in the history of Oklahoma higher education. With a goal of raising $2 billion, “Lead On: The University of Oklahoma’s Campaign for the Future” builds upon OU’s core traditions.
Hamm earned many awards and recognition for his contributions, including a Lifetime Achievement Award from Platts Global Energy Awards for his commitment to bringing America to energy independence and the Chief Roughneck Award by U.S. Steel Tubular Products, according to the release. He was also included in the list of the “100 Most Influential People in the World” by TIME magazine for his creation of thousands of jobs in the oil industry and support of education and diabetes research.
Hamm, a member of the Oklahoma Hall of Fame and one of 13 corporate and civic leaders across the United States to receive the Horatio Alger Award for his outstanding leadership and triumph over adversity, also provided leadership and vision for the U.S. House of Representatives as they worked to pass the Affordable Insulin Now Act earlier this year. In 2009, OU also recognized Hamm with an honorary degree, the university’s most prestigious honor.
The event will be at 10 a.m. on Sept. 6 in the Beaird Lounge in the Oklahoma Memorial Union. Copies of Hamm’s book will be available at the event, and a book signing and reception will follow the discussion.
Limited seating for the event is available by reservation for OU students, faculty, staff, alumni and members of the public. For reservations, more information and accommodations, email specialevents@ou.edu or call 405-325-1701.
