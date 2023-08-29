Cases of COVID-19 are on the rise in Oklahoma causing concern as students return to campus.
According to the Center for Disease Control, Oklahoma saw a 65.5% increase in hospitalizations due to COVID-19 from late July to Aug. 19. Dr. Dale Bratzler, dean of OU’s Hudson College of Public Health and former OU chief COVID-19 officer, said the hospitalizations are predominantly older adults.
The rise — partially fueled by the Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 — is similar to the spike Oklahoma and the rest of the United States saw in the winter of 2021, Bratzler said. However, a vaccine booster addressing the variant is set to be available in late September.
While a solution for XBB.1.5 is on the way, another variant called BA.2.86 has sparked concern in the medical community, Bratlzer said. Less is known about BA.2.86, Bratzler said, because there are only a few confirmed cases of it internationally.
The reason for concern, however, is the variant has a large number of mutations that may make it resistant to any antibodies people have gained at this point in time, Bratzler said.
“Nobody knows whether the protection you get from either the new vaccine, the old vaccines or prior infections will prevent its spread,” Bratzler said. “We just don’t know yet.”
Confirmed cases of BA.2.86 have had mild symptoms, Bratzler said, but more information will become available about the variant as more cases are confirmed.
Bratzler recommended people 60 and older as well as people with chronic illnesses prioritize getting the September booster shot and any future ones.
Current CDC guidelines state people who have symptoms and test positive should stay home for at least five days, masking when they need to leave the house. Bratzler said the first five days are typically when a person is at the highest risk of transmitting the disease.
Bratzler said as people return to campus, there will be increased cases of COVID-19. If someone is feeling the symptoms of a cold, they should get tested and isolate to protect the OU community, he said.
“If you get that summer cold or fall cold, just remember it could be COVID,” Bratzler said.
