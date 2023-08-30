Undergraduate Student Congress votes to honor OU softball, women's gymnastics, appoints committee members

The OU Undergraduate Student Congress held its first general body meeting Tuesday evening and passed two congressional resolutions honoring OU softball and OU women’s gymnastics.
Congress passed the resolutions honoring OU softball and OU women’s gymnastics after both teams claimed a national title last season. CR-110-01, "Honoring the 2023 OU Softball Team," and CR-110-02, "Honoring the 2023 OU Women's Gymnastics team" passed unanimously.
"OU Softball only losing one game during its regular season, I don't think I have ever seen that before and breaking an all-time record in terms of consecutive wins, that to me is very remarkable," Rep. Shrey Kathuria said.
Congress also passed CB-110-01. The bill passed unanimously reappointing four returning committee members — Hudson Haskins, Tucker Dunn, Rylee Houston and Annie Mullins — and three newcomers, Ellie Wolthuis, Erza Koenig and Zuyyin Izza Gulam.
