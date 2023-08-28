OU’s Zarrow Institute introduced a new program to support autistic undergraduate students pursuing a degree in STEM that will start this fall.
The program, IMPACT 360°, is set to focus on providing transitional support and teaching employment, academic, social development and independent living skills to students as they navigate college.
“We provide support in the areas of the soft skills of academics like time management, study skills and note taking as well as skills for executive functioning, living independently and future employment,” said Angela Barbour, director of IMPACT360°.
While the program implements a variety of skills for students, Barbour said the development of social skills is an area they focus on the most to help students be involved on campus and transition into college life.
“A lot of the students also specifically joined this program because they wanted some of the social support we are able to offer them,” director of the Zarrow Institute, Kendra Williams-Diehm, said. “I'm just glad we were able to get this started because it's been several years in the making.”
Barbour said the Zarrow Institute worked towards making IMPACT360° for a while to provide additional assistance to students. During her time at the Accessibility and Disability Resource Center, Barbour said she would see many students struggle with various issues in college, leading them to leave the university in one form or another.
“We saw so many students that, even though accommodations were helpful (they) didn't provide what these students actually needed to be successful in college,” Barbour said. “A lot of them are very competent and capable, but they need extra support in those intangible skills that are not academic.”
As the program grows, Barbour and Williams-Diehm hope to see the number of students increase and offer more resources for students. There are currently five students involved, but more students are able to apply to IMPACT360°.
“We don't want to support too many students until we have all the support built up to do it, but we definitely have room to support a few more students,” Williams-Diehm said. “So if there are other students with autism out there who haven't heard of the program and want to get involved we definitely want them to reach out and learn about who we are and what we offer.”
Although IMPACT360° relies on participant program fees to operate, Barbour said the program also accepts donations to help provide more opportunities for those involved. In addition to accepting donations, Barbour said the program has started the process of applying for grants to help with the fee cost.
“I don't want the fee to be burdensome and have a student who really needs the help not succeed in college because they couldn't afford our program,” Barbour said.
Once admitted to the program, students are expected to hold a 3.0 GPA, actively participate in at least one student organization, meet with an IMPACT360° advisor for about an hour to an hour and a half each week and attend at least 80% of social events hosted by IMPACT360°. Freshmen and sophomores are also expected to complete at least four hours of monitored study time a week while juniors and seniors are expected to complete three.
According to the IMPACT360° website, students interested in being a part of this program must have an official diagnosis, complete the general application and include a brief essay explaining their interest in the program, how it will benefit them and what they hope to get out of the program. Each semester, the fees to be a part of IMPACT360° are $1,750. The application for IMPACT360° for the fall semester is currently open and will close Nov. 17.
Those looking for ways to donate to IMPACT360°, apply for the program or get in touch may visit IMPACT360°’s website.
This article was edited by Alexia Aston, Taylor Jones and Peggy Dodd. Mary Ann Livingood copy edited this story.